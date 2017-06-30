Fairfax County Offers Multiple Ways to Maximize Summer Fun

Fairfax County, Virginia, located just across the river from Washington, D.C., offers multiple ways to enjoy the great outdoors this summer. Home to local, regional, state, and National parks, visitors are encouraged to explore the county’s green space in several fun ways this summer. Learn about the area’s distinctive parks through history with the Discovery Trail Map, splish-splash in the sun at a family-friendly waterpark, attend one of the free outdoor concerts or annual festivals, or stretch your legs out on one of the county’s 900 miles of trails. There’s never been a better time to play in the parks. Get more information at http://www.FXVA.com/things-to-do.

DISCOVERY TRAIL MAP

Fairfax County Park Authority’s Discovery Trail Map is a fun and educational way for kids (and adults) to learn about the historic sites and parks in the county. The trail map encourages participants to visit 12 sites around the county, collecting stickers for the map. Those who complete at least eight sites will receive a prize packet filled with tickets to summer park activities like boat, train, wagon and carousel rides and mini-golf. Prize packet winners are also eligible to win a free bike! The 2017 Discovery Trail Map also commemorates Fairfax County’s 275th Anniversary and visitors are encouraged to snap a selfie with Lord Fairfax VI and post to Instagram using #WhereIsLordFairfax for a chance to win more prizes. Pick up Discovery Trail Maps at various Fairfax County locations through September 4, 2017 or download online at: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/discovery-trail-map.

WATERPARKS

Beat the heat at one of the four key waterparks in Fairfax County. Travel back to Ancient Greece and swim amidst mermaids and Greek architecture at Atlantis Waterpark while playing under the 1,100-gallon dumping bucket and waterfalls. Dig for buried treasure and speed down the exhilarating slides during a swashbuckling adventure at Pirate’s Cove Waterpark. Hop on the lazy river that encircles the Water Mine Family Swimmin’ Hole, or experience the thrills of flying down one of the three-story waterslides. If it’s too hot, head to Cub Run RECenter, where the kids can play all day at Fairfax County’s only indoor waterpark. Learn more at http://www.FXVA.com/waterparks.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

It’s not summer without outdoor festivals and special events. From Independence Day fireworks and a stellar lineup at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts to the Park Authority’s free Summer Entertainment Series and Frying Pan Farm Park’s annual 4-H Fair & Carnival, families and individuals have no shortage of options every day of the week. View upcoming events at http://www.FXVA.com/events.

OUTDOOR RECREATION

Savor the quieter side of nature with a hike at the National Park Service’s Great Falls Park or test mountain biking skills on one of Northern Virginia’s most challenging courses at Fountainhead Regional Park. Stroll the boardwalk for a chance to witness the many species of wildlife at Huntley Meadows Park or rent a boat at one of the area’s lakefront parks. Zip through the treetops at the new Go Ape! Zip Line & Treetop Adventure or visit the friendly animals at Roer’s Zoofari. Visitors have many outdoor recreation options to choose from in Fairfax County – start planning here: http://www.FXVA.com/things-to-do.

