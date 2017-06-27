OWLS Our approach is a real game-changer, making wellness more modular, more easy to integrate and more affordable for small businesses that depend on every last employee to remain competitive

OWLS (Organizational Wellness and Learning Systems), a science-based consulting and training service in the area of Integral Organizational Wellness™, today announced that its “Choices in Health Promotion” wellness initiative for small businesses has been included in The National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices (NREPP). It is the only small business-focused worksite program in the registry, tailored to provide businesses in high risk industries with worksite training on:



Stress management

Healthy eating

Time management

Spiritual health

Active lifestyle

Tobacco use and smoking

Parenting skills

Substance use prevention.

In its months-long evaluation, SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) recognized the program’s efficacy in reducing alcohol use and disorders, “promise in improving general functioning and well-being,” potential to improve exercise and nutrition, among other positive health outcomes.

“The Small Business Wellness Initiative (SBWI)–Choices in Health Promotion” (Choices) is a customizable, health-promotion program for small businesses in industries with employees known to be at high risk for substance use or mental health issues. This includes businesses with fewer than 500 employees in construction, transportation and materials moving, manufacturing, hospitality, and food service. The program consists of a 4-hour, interactive, classroom-style training with presentations, videos, handouts, activities, and other resources. Importantly, the program is designed to help local community initiatives. Through consultation, small businesses can save money on wellness by joining together through or with local agencies (e.g., chambers of commerce, Rotary, small business development centers/SBAC).

“SAMHSA’s validation is a major milestone for OWLS, the wellness industry and, perhaps most importantly, for small businesses that can now access scientifically validated tools to make their workforces more productive and prepared,” said Dr. Joel Bennett, CEO of OWLS. “Small business owners are typically consumed with day-to-day business operations and don’t think they have the ability to implement the kinds of wellness programs their larger competitors do to decrease absenteeism, presenteeism, etc. Our approach is a real game-changer, making wellness more modular, more easy to integrate and more affordable for small businesses that depend on every last employee to remain competitive.”

The National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices (NREPP) is a searchable online database of mental health and substance abuse interventions. All interventions in the registry have met NREPP’s minimum requirements for review and have been independently assessed and rated for Quality of Research and Readiness for Dissemination. The purpose of NREPP is to help the public learn more about available evidence-based programs and practices and determine which of these may best meet their needs. NREPP is one way that SAMHSA is working to improve access to information on evaluated interventions and reduce the lag time between the creation of scientific knowledge and its practical application in the field.

The NREPP profile for “Choices” can be accessed at http://nrepp.samhsa.gov/ProgramProfile.aspx?id=1228#hide1

About OWLS

OWLS’ purpose is to help businesses understand, improve, and maintain the positive feedback system between worker health and total organizational health. Their work is based on scientific research and is customized to meet each business’s unique set of needs, risks, and current level of wellness. OWLS uses a variety of tools to help, including employee surveys, culture audits, workshops, coaching at all levels (worker to executive), team retreats, design of assessment or performance appraisal systems, and policy development. OWLS’ previous clients include organizations in federal and local governments, military, hospitality/hotel, healthcare, construction, police and 9-1-1, professional organizations, and higher education.