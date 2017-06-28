New Quorum Health Resources Leadership Named

“Both individuals have a high caliber of leadership and experience that will further strengthen QHR’s capabilities allowing it to build on its successes," said Tom Miller, president and CEO of Quorum Health.

Quorum Health announced that Robert A. Vento has been appointed as president and CEO of Quorum Health Resources (QHR). At the same time, John Maher was promoted to COO of QHR.

A national search was launched for QHR’s chief executive officer following the retirement of Mickey Bilbrey, former president and CEO in December 2016.

“I’m pleased to announce these leadership promotions at QHR,” said Tom Miller, president and CEO of Quorum Health. “Both individuals have a high caliber of leadership and experience that will further strengthen QHR’s capabilities allowing it to build on its successes.”

Vento has served as interim president of QHR since January 2017. Previously, Vento served as chief operating officer of QHR. With more than 35 years of healthcare experience, his career has been focused on performance improvement, innovation, hospital operations, turnarounds and mergers and acquisitions.

“I am honored to serve as president and CEO of QHR during an exciting, yet challenging time in healthcare,” said Robert A. Vento. “QHR is a place I care deeply for and I believe in its mission to create a sustainable future for healthcare organizations. I look forward to further developing our strengths as well as creating innovative strategies to help our clients succeed.”

Maher has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, with extensive work in strategic planning, client engagement management, revenue and market expansion and financial management and improvement. Most recently, Maher served as QHR’s senior vice president of consulting.

“I am proud of all that we have achieved at QHR since I started here in 2014,” said Maher. “We are a team of experienced healthcare professionals who are dedicated to helping health systems achieve success in today’s healthcare environment.”

About Quorum Health Resources

The Quorum Difference is the extraordinary combination of consulting guidance and operations experience that enables client healthcare organizations to achieve a sustainable future. As an integrated professional services company, Quorum has been delivering innovative executable solutions through experience and thought leadership for more than three decades. Quorum is consistently ranked among the top healthcare consulting firms in the nation, and the Quorum Learning Institute educates more than 10,000 healthcare leaders and professionals each year. For more information, please visit http://www.qhr.com.