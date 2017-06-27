Guests of Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa enjoy premier fishing in Wyoming backcountry with the new “Frequent Fly-ers” fly fishing adventure, offered Aug. 23 – Sept. 15, 2017. “If fishing is religion, fly fishing is high church.” – Tom Brokaw

Tom Brokaw once said, “If fishing is religion, fly fishing is high church.”Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa near Dubois, Wyoming, seconds the idea. The luxury historical guest ranch located deep in the Shoshone National Forest is pure heaven for fishing enthusiasts with its remote location and rivers and lakes teeming with wild trout.

To heighten the Brooks Lake fishing experience for guests, the lodge is offering a specially priced four-night Frequent Fly-ers package, Aug. 23, 2017 – Sept. 13, 2017. The wild Wyoming fishing getaway includes a guided backcountry fishing adventure, fishing license and a spa treatment for relaxing back at the lodge, in addition to lodging and meals.

“Late summer is a great time of year to be at the lodge, and fishing enthusiasts travel from all over to stay with us and enjoy our lakes, streams and mountains,” says Adam Long, Brooks Lake Lodge general manager. “As an avid fisherman myself, it’s rewarding to hear our guests’ great fishing stories, so we wanted to create a package that will take advantage of this special outdoor sporting experience.”

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa’s new “Frequent Fly-ers” package treats each guest to four nights’ lodging and three days’ fishing on the rivers and lakes surrounding the lodge. The discounted package pricing also includes a fishing license per guest, the use of fly and spin rods and an experienced guide for all levels of fishing styles, plus one treatment per guest at the on-site Rocky Mountain Spa, where guests can enjoy deep tissue or hot stone massages or facials. A soak in the 11-by-17-foot hot tub overlooking the Pinnacle Buttes provides another memorable après-fishing experience. Price for the all-inclusive package is $2,260 per person (double occupancy) and also includes meals, tax and service fees.

In addition to fishing, the lodge’s all-inclusive plan offers a selection of outdoor activities such as hiking, canoeing, horseback riding and archery. Guests can both recharge and unwind at the lodge as they enjoy the variety of gourmet offerings in the dining hall and later belly up to the Cowboy Bar for a fine selection of spirits, wines and beer. And the plush beds in the suites and cabins combined with quiet Wyoming nights make for wonderfully restful evenings.

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa, a 100-year-old historic guest ranch near Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, is located one mile from the North American Continental Divide, with views of the Pinnacle Buttes, Austin's Peak and Brooks Mountain. Surrounded by evergreen forests, wildlife and Brooks Lake, the exclusive, all-inclusive Wyoming Rocky Mountain resort offers five-star service, luxury accommodations and gourmet dining. The new separate spa facility was built with Western Craftsman-style detailing to complement the historic lodge. A dude ranch by summer and ski and snowmobile haven in the winter, the lodge provides year-round activities for outdoor enthusiasts. All-inclusive rates include lodging, meals, activities and spa access. For additional information and reservations visit http://www.brookslake.com or call 866.213.4022.

