Rick Bargioni I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to our operations teams and working to ensure a positive mortgage experience for our employees and clients.

Sierra Pacific Mortgage is pleased to announce that Rick Bargioni has joined the company as Vice President of National Operations. Based out of the corporate office in Folsom, CA, Mr. Bargioni will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational execution of retail, wholesale, correspondent and consumer direct operations practices.

With 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Rick has served in various senior management roles for many of the nation’s leading financial institutions. Most recently he was the Operations and Credit Risk Manager for Finance of America Holdings. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with imortgage as the Vice President of Credit and Risk as well as the Chief Underwriting Manager.

“Sierra Pacific Mortgage is a highly respected company. Their 30+ year history is a testament to their leadership and dedication to quality service,” Rick said, “I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to our operations teams and working to ensure a positive mortgage experience for our employees and clients!”

On Rick joining Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Chief Operating Officer, Gary Clark said, “Rick’s extensive operations background in the mortgage industry is a huge value add for Sierra Pacific Mortgage. He is a results driven individual and we know that he will be an asset to our leadership team.”

Sierra Pacific Mortgage is thrilled to have Rick join the team and look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow the company!

With over 30 years in business, Sierra Pacific is continuously focused on adding experienced team members across the country! If you are looking for an opportunity at Sierra Pacific Mortgage, please visit http://www.joinsierrapacificmortgage.com.