Lion Street Inc. Names Karyn Hamilton as Vice President of Marketing

"Hamilton’s addition to the Lion Street team adds a level of marketing depth and experience that supports our continued growth and expansion. Our Owner-Firms deserve the best of the best and we are delighted to welcome her to the Lion Street pride."

Lion Street, a leading producer distribution group, is pleased to announce the addition of Karyn Hamilton as Vice President of Marketing. Founded in 2010, Lion Street consists of 140 Owner-Firms nationwide in over 40 states who encompass a national network of financial advisors fiercely valuing independence, ownership, and influence.

Bob Carter, Lion Street's Founder and CEO states, "Hamilton’s addition to the Lion Street team adds a level of marketing depth and experience that supports our continued growth and expansion. Our Owner-Firms deserve the best of the best and we are delighted to welcome her to the Lion Street pride."

Hamilton has spent most of her career within the financial services industry in both entrepreneurial and established companies. Her background in marketing, communications and account management has always been focused on aligning marketing programs to meet the client’s needs.

Hamilton stated, “It is very exciting to lead the marketing strategy of a growing and thriving organization. I have been watching Lion Street’s success the last several years, and I am impressed with their business model designed to allow independent advisors the ability to maximize and serve the best interests of their clients.”

Hamilton joins Lion Street most recently from Vista Capital Partners, an independent RIA as Director of Marketing, M Financial Group where she was Director, Communications, and Copper Mountain Trust as SVP/Account Manager, all located in Portland, OR.

About Lion Street

Lion Street is a privately held financial services distribution company based in Austin, Texas. Liion Street provides elite independent life insurance producers and financial advisors access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of their high-net-worth and corporate clients. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit http://www.lionstreet.com.