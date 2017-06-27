StayNTouch Implements Its PMS At Filament Hospitality

What attracted us to StayNTouch, besides the fact that it is cloud-based, were the mobile features and the pre-stay upsell and guest enhancement programs

StayNTouch, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, is pleased to announce it’s partnership with Filament Hospitality where it plans to deploy its Rover PMS™ and Zest™ products across its entire portfolio of hotels.

“What attracted us to StayNTouch, besides the fact that it is cloud-based, were the mobile features and the pre-stay upsell and guest enhancement programs,” said Ingrid Summerfeld, Partner and President at Filament Hospitality. “Ultimately, StayNTouch provides the flexibility we have been looking for. In the service industry we always talk about personalized service, but then we have this front desk that is a literal barrier to personal service. I think that having the PMS on tablets help make the guest/staff interaction less of a business transaction and more concierge-like.”

“We also were very impressed by their openness to work with integrations with our other software partners and commitment to innovation, in general,” she continued. “We are excited to be a partner with them.”

StayNTouch offers hotels the opportunity to integrate multiple cloud-solutions on one platform:



Rover PMS™: Next generation Hotel PMS, fully cloud, fits on every device, optimizes hotel operations from front desk, to groups, to housekeeping to revenue management. Simple monthly pricing that includes training, integrations and configuration.

Zest™: Enables guest pre-engagement and guest services via mobile web. Guest-enabled mobile check-in & out via smart phone or desktop. Private labeled, PMS-integrated mobile check-in &/or checkout. Bill review, preference collection, upsell opportunities, and remote key fulfillment. Promote and monetize late checkouts.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at Filament Hospitality,” said Jos Schaap, CEO-Founder of StayNTouch, “Ingrid and her team have a long record of bringing value to independent hotels through flexibility and innovation. We are proud to have been selected to help them continue their leadership in this endeavor.”

About StayNTouch Inc.

StayNTouch is a “Software as a Service” hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today’s guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

About Filament Hospitality

Filament Hospitality is the management company for the project. Filament Hospitality specializes in operating independent lifestyle properties, alternative experiential destinations, and educational retreat centers. Through a unique combination of innovation, creativity, and deep industry experience, Filament creates memorable experiences for the modern traveler. http://www.filamenthospitality.com.