The CTO Forum, a premier organization for senior technology and business leaders, today announced its featured keynote speakers for the eighth annual RETHINK STRATEGY executive education program, which will be held at the Harvard Business School in Boston from July 30 to August 3, 2017. Event registration is available at http://www.ctoforum.org.

RETHINK STRATEGY is an elite program offered through partnership of the CTO Forum and Harvard Business School. The mission of this groundbreaking program is to help senior leaders identify, examine, and overcome the industry challenges they face in developing and leading the organization and in sustaining a competitive edge. HBS faculty and nine Fortune 500 CEOs will deliver a series of interactive sessions that fundamentally provide the blueprints, frameworks and war chest for thriving in the digital age. The program provides an excellent opportunity for senior executives to learn how to embrace challenges, see opportunities and frame the big picture. Harvard's world-class faculty members and the participation of distinguished top-tier executives who will share their vision on the challenges at the intersection of technology, business and society, makes this program a must-attend event.

This year's featured keynote speakers include an exceptional group of distinguished leaders:

Daniel Amos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Aflac Corporation

Dan Amos is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aflac Incorporated, a Fortune 500 company that insures more than 50 million people in the United States and Japan, where Aflac insures one out of every four households. Mr. Amos is the second longest tenured CEO in the Fortune 200 behind only Warren Buffet. During his 26-years as CEO of Aflac, revenues have grown from $2.7 billion to $22.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - First Data Corporation

Frank Bisignano began serving as Chief Executive Officer of First Data Corporation in 2013 and as Chairman in 2014. Upon his arrival at First Data, Bisignano began to rapidly transform the 43-year-old company from its position as the world’s largest traditional payment processor into a technology innovator for the 21st Century, delivering an array of new products and services designed to help enterprises large and small grow their business. First Data is the global payments industry leader, and under Bisignano, enables electronic payments around the world, two thousand times a second, for more than 6 million merchant locations, over 3,500 card issuers and millions of consumers.

Bruce Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer - Humana Inc.

Bruce Broussard, President and CEO, joined Humana in 2011. Under his leadership, Humana has created an integrated care delivery model centered on improving health outcomes, driving lower costs, enhancing quality, and providing a simple and personalized member experience. With its holistic approach, Humana is dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves by making it easy for people to achieve their best health.

John Ferriola, Chairman, President and CEO - Nucor Corporation

John Ferriola began serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors in January 2014 and as Chief Executive Officer in January 2013. Previously he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Nucor from 2011 to 2013; Chief Operating Officer of Steel Making Operations of Nucor from 2007 to 2011; Executive Vice President of Nucor from 2002 to 2007; Vice President of Nucor from 1996 to 2001; Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel Indiana from 1998 to 2001; General Manager of Nucor Steel Nebraska from 1995 to 1998; General Manager of Vulcraft Texas in 1995; and Manager of Maintenance and Engineering at Nucor Steel Texas from 1992 to 1995.

Benjamin Fowke, III, Chairman, President and CEO - Xcel Energy Inc.

Ben Fowke is Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Energy. He previously served as president and Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for overall corporate operations as well as Xcel Energy's four operating companies, which do business in eight states. Prior to being named president and COO in 2009, Mr. Fowke held a variety of executive positions at the company, including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Vice President and CFO of Energy Markets, where he was responsible for the financial operations of the company's commodities trading and marketing business unit.

Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Seifi Ghasemi became Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Products in July 2014. In this role, he is focused on setting the strategy and policies of the company, developing leadership, and meeting shareholder commitments. Mr. Ghasemi also serves as Chairman of Versum Materials, Inc., the former Electronic Materials business of Air Products that was spun-off from the company on October 1, 2016.

Bradford Hewitt, Chief Executive Officer and Director - Thrivent Financial

Brad Hewitt serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Thrivent Financial, the country’s largest fraternal benefit society. Thrivent is a not-for-profit financial services organization and as its steward, Hewitt has made it his work to help Americans rediscover a healthy relationship with money and to foster Thrivent's 115-year-old mission making it relevant and meaningful for future generations of Christians and their communities to be wise with money and live generously. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 organization and as one of the 10 largest mutual companies in the U.S., serves more than 2.3 million members nationwide and manages more than $100 billion in assets.

Richard Johnson, Chairman, President and CEO – Foot Locker Inc.

Dick Johnson was elected President and Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. effective December 1, 2014. He was subsequently appointed to the additional position of Chairman of the Board, effective May 18, 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Johnson served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. and was responsible for the Company’s domestic and International stores, as well as business development.

Ed McLaughlin, President, Operations and Technology - Mastercard

Ed McLaughlin is President of Operations and Technology for Mastercard and member of the company’s Management Committee. In this role, he oversees all of Mastercard’s technology functions, including the global network, processing platforms, global technology hubs, information security and technology operations. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Information Officer, directing the development efforts for products and services, implementing the IT digital roadmap, and managing the development of Mastercard’s global tech hubs.

William Ruh, CEO - GE Digital

William Ruh is the Chief Executive Officer for GE Digital as well as the Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for GE. GE Digital, a $6B business of General Electric, provides premier digital software solutions and services for the industrial world. GE Digital supports customers globally with a broad range of Industrial Internet applications, from asset performance management, operations optimization and brilliant manufacturing to platform-as-a-service, cloud and cyber security. As the CDO, Mr. Ruh is responsible for global IT as well as creating GE’s Digital Thread a next generation system for streamlining design, manufacturing and support processes.

Stephan Schenk, President and CEO - TD Bank US Holdings LLC

Stephan Schenk is the President and CEO of TD Group US Holdings and member of the TD GUS Board of Directors. Mr. Schenk is responsible for management of the risks of the combined U.S. operations, which include TD's U.S. retail and wholesale businesses. Previously, Mr. Schenk severed as the Chief Auditor, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank. In this role, he oversaw the independent assessment of the Bank’s key processes and controls and managed the talented group of individuals who conduct internal audits for the Bank.

The RETHINK STRATEGY program is reserved for CIOs and CTOs of Fortune-ranked firms. In addition to the registration request form, the program agenda along with a complete list of faculty and speakers can be found at http://www.ctoforum.org.

About CTO Forum

The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry’s most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. The CTO Forum’s mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow’s global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ctoforum.org.