VeraCore Promotes Krzysztof Budnik to Product Support Manager

Since joining VeraCore, Krzysztof has played a pivotal role in our Support Department.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc., a fulfillment software leader, announced today the promotion of Krzysztof Budnik to Product Support Manager. Krzysztof’s responsibilities will include overseeing VeraCore’s Product Support team, ensuring quality assurance, and providing client support.

“Since joining VeraCore, Krzysztof has played a pivotal role in our Support Department,” said Denise Lunden, VeraCore President. “His extensive product knowledge has been an invaluable resource for our clients. From troubleshooting to offering guidance and best practices, he is able to walk through all customer requests with ease. We are thrilled to have Krzysztof as part of our team and excited to welcome him in his expanding role.”

Budnik studied Management Information Systems and Accounting at Central Connecticut State University, and began his career with VeraCore in 2014. He has held several positions within the organization, from Product Support Specialist to Client Onboarding Specialist. During this time, he has become an expert in all facets of the VeraCore system and will continue to play an important role in his new position.

To learn more, visit http://www.veracore.com.

About VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc.

VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc. has been providing order fulfillment and warehouse management software to fulfillment companies, printers, e-retailers and marketing service providers for over thirty years. Their software solutions are found at the center of thousands of fulfillment programs across a wide range of industries.