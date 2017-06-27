“We couldn’t have achieved this status without our dedicated and talented staff. Our employees are truly committed to Insureon’s goal of arming small-business owners with the tools and resources they need to succeed," said Ted Devine, Insureon's CEO

Insureon, the nation’s leading online insurance brokerage for small businesses, announced today its placement at number 11 on the Crain’s Fast 50. The annual list is composed of the fastest-growing companies in Chicago. Insureon, which has grown more than 2,000 percent by revenue and 500 percent by headcount since 2011, is honored to be recognized alongside some of the city’s best and brightest.

“We couldn’t have achieved this status without our dedicated and talented staff,” said Ted Devine, Insureon's CEO. “Our employees are truly committed to Insureon’s goal of arming small-business owners with the tools and resources they need to succeed. We owe our growth and this recognition to them.”

“We’re also incredibly grateful to our customers – small-business owners who place their trust in us to provide them access to essential insurance policies that protect their life's work," Jeff Somers, Insureon’s President and Head of Retail, added. “Our inclusion in the Crain’s Fast 50 is a testament to the value we bring to small-business owners every day.”

Insureon’s growth is due in large part to the company’s ability to offer commercial insurance quotes to small-business owners from some of the most trusted insurance carriers in the world. With proprietary technology and an industry-proven online distribution model, Insureon is removing barriers that once prevented business owners from finding the coverage they needed and carriers from reaching this underserved market.

“We’d like to congratulate the other organizations recognized by Crain’s that are contributing to Chicago’s growing business landscape,” Devine said. “We are honored to be in your company.”

Insureon is the leading online small commercial insurance agency in the United States, having served more than 200,000 customers and writing over $300 million in premium annually. Recently named the most innovative company in InsurTech by Insurance Nexus, Insureon leverages its award-winning Amazon Web Services technology platform to deliver best-in-class insurance solutions to its clients. For more information, visit http://www.insureon.com.