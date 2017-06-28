The Chartis Group, a comprehensive advisory and analytics services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s 100 winners, in alphabetical order, is available here.

“We are delighted to have been recognized again this year as an exceptional place to work,” said Shannon Brownell, Chief Talent Officer of The Chartis Group. “Every day, we feel privileged to work with incredibly talented people in an energizing and collaborative environment, united in our shared passion to materially improve the delivery of healthcare in the world.”

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

The Chartis Group will be honored at the 2017 Best Places to Work Awards Dinner September 28, 2017 in Las Vegas. This is the third year The Chartis Group has participated in the Best Places to Work program and been recognized.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.chartis.com.

Contact:

Amy O’Brien

Principal and Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

The Chartis Group

aobrien(at)chartis.com

312.932.3060

Terri Sanders

Director of National Marketing

The Chartis Group

tsanders(at)chartis.com

312.932.3051