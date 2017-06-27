Nexcess Is The Platinum Sponsor Of MagentoLive UK 2017

We’re excited to meet current and future clients at MagentoLive to talk about how we’re reshaping Magento hosting for the future, and to listen to what eCommerce retailers need from their hosting provider.

Nexcess, a global provider of performance-optimized Magento hosting, is a Platinum Sponsor of MagentoLive UK 2017, one of Europe’s largest conferences dedicated to Magento eCommerce.

Nexcess Vice President of Global Sales Josh Ward will be at MagentoLive UK to speak about the evolution of hosting and what is next for the cloud.

MagentoLive UK brings together eCommerce merchants, service providers, and retail professionals from across Europe. Attendees and speakers include experts from all areas of the Magento retail world, with a focus on both the technology and business of running an eCommerce store.

MagentoLive UK is an unmissable opportunity for eCommerce retailers to meet and learn from some of the leading lights in the Magento retail and development spaces.

“Since launching our first UK facility a couple of years ago, we’ve experienced huge demand for UK-based performance-optimized Magento hosting,“ commented Chris Wells, President and CEO of Nexcess, “We’re excited to meet current and future clients at MagentoLive to talk about how we’re reshaping Magento hosting for the future, and to listen to what eCommerce retailers need from their hosting provider.”

Nexcess is a global Magento hosting provider with extensive UK infrastructure. In 2017, Nexcess opened its second UK facility in the brand-new 4D Gatwick data center, a carrier-neutral Tier–3 data center with multiple Tier–1 bandwidth providers for excellent low-latency connectivity to the UK and Europe.

Nexcess offers a wide variety of UK-based Magento hosting services, including secure performance-optimized shared hosting, Magento dedicated server hosting, and enterprise clusters capable of supporting the largest Magento eCommerce stores.

MagentoLive UK is held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London on Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based managed application hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of managed applications hosting services for Magento, WordPress, ExpressionEngine, and Craft CMS with an emphasis on performance and scalability. For more information, visit http://www.nexcess.net.