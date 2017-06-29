The IronFX Racing Yacht is representing Cyprus for the first time at the 2017 ORC World Sailing Championship in Trieste, Italy

IronFX is proud to announce that the IronFX Racing Yacht, part of the Company’s long-established Corporate & Social Responsibility program, has qualified for the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) Worlds 2017, which will take place in Trieste, Italy between July 2nd and 8th, 2017. In this capacity the yacht will be the official Cyprus entry, the first time ever that Cyprus has qualified and is participating at the ORC Word Championship. The participation at the World Championship is part of a series of charitable initiatives that IronFX performed since its inception, encompassing education, sports and general social welfare. IronFX will continue to support a wide range of charitable causes in the future.

IronFX is the main promoter and sponsor of this effort. The Company is also a proud sponsor of the World Championship itself, giving additional exposure to both Cyprus and the sport of Sailing in Cyprus. The IronFX Racing Yacht will also be representing the Famagusta Nautical Club in the Championship, as well as promoting the #visitCyprus campaign of the Cyprus Tourism Organisation. The Cyprus Tourism Organisation and the Limassol Marina have kindly contributed in the team effort and have ensured a successful participation in the Championship.

The IronFX Racing Yacht will participate in Class A of the World Championship with a Corinthian designation. The yacht is a Farr 45 Class yacht designed by Bruce Farr and has a crew of 14.The team is captained by Nikolas Epiphaniou and crewed by Markos Kashiouris, Loukia Kanarini, Daphne Frangoudis, Charalambos Aravatzis, Stelios Mabrouk, Andreas Milidonis, Andriana Matsis, Giorgos Savvides, Sakis Dionysiou, Adam Vlachos, Alexandros Adamides, Michel Fialas and Andreas Liasides.

About the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) Worlds 2017

The ORC Worlds 2017 is being held in the Upper Adriatic and the Gulf of Trieste for the first time, and while restricting the number of participants, the event has still managed to attract a broad range of entries from 19 countries. These include: Great Britain, Greece, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Finland, Turkey, Norway, Denmark, Holland, Spain, Estonia, Czech Republic, Malta, Croatia, Cyprus, Austria, Slovenia and Italy. There are 6 nations competing in Class A, 10 in Class B and 12 in Class C. Italy has a strong presence in all three classes.

More than 1500 athletes will stay at the regatta venue at Porto San Rocco during the event with two simultaneous regatta course areas planned by the Regatta Committee to guarantee the best racing for the most anticipated sailing event of the year.

The Organizing Authority of ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 is led by Yacht Club Porto San Rocco and the Offshore Racing Congress along with Yacht Club Adriaco, Triestina della Vela, Circolo della Vela Muggia, Società Velica di Barcola e Grignano, TPK Circolo Nautico Triestino Sirena and Yachting Club Portoroz (Slovenia).

The official website of the ORC Worlds 2017 is at http://www.orcworlds2017.com/ and the list of participants is at http://www.orcworlds2017.com/entries/all.