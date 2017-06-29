“With the surge of kittens and moms coming into our already full shelters, it's critical that we find them all homes so we can continue to take in other pets who need our help.”

To save and find homes for thousands of homeless cats and kittens,16 Maryland animal shelters are teaming up to hold the first-ever Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland month-long adoption promotion.

Beginning July 1st through July 31st, the following Maryland shelters will be waiving adoption fees for cats and kittens with the collective goal of finding homes for at least 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens across the state:

Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County

Anne Arundel County Animal Control

Baltimore County Animal Services

Baltimore County Humane Society

BARCS

Caroline County Humane Society

Cecil County Animal Services

City of College Park Animal Control

Frederick County Div. of Animal Control & Pet Adoption

Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Humane Society of Carroll County

Humane Society of Harford County

Humane Society of Washington County

Maryland SPCA

Talbot Humane Society

Tri County Animal Shelter

Cats of all ages and personalities will be available for adoption, including kittens who are born during the warm summer months, known as Kitten Season.

“Kitten Season is a busy time for animal shelters in Maryland,” said Jim Peirce, executive director, Maryland SPCA. “With the surge of kittens and moms coming into our already full shelters, it's critical that we find them all homes so we can continue to take in other pets who need our help.”

The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland joint adoption event was organized by members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) partnering shelters, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS), Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland SPCA.

“Each June since 2009, the four BAWA shelters held the Baltimore 500: A Race to Save Lives to collectively find homes for at least 500 cats and kittens in the Baltimore area,” explained Jennifer Brause, executive director, BARCS. “With so many cats across the state needing homes, BAWA reached out to shelters all across Maryland asking them to join us in a new statewide adoption event, the Maryland 2,000.”

Regular adoption procedures at all participating shelters still apply. Please visit the website of a participating shelter in your area to see pets available for adoption and to review their specific adoption policies.

“Cats make wonderful companions,” stated Christine Decorse, executive director, Baltimore Humane Society. “We encourage anyone who has been considering adopting a cat for the first time or adding another cat to their family, to visit one of the participating shelters in July to help a homeless cat and to take advantage of the waived adoption fees.”

About the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance BAWA:

In order to better serve the animals and people of the Baltimore community, the major animal welfare organizations in Baltimore— Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter(BARCS), Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland SPCA, came together to form the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA) in 2008. The founding organizations work together to save animals’ lives. Joint efforts include adoption events, spaying and neutering animals, and transporting animals in need from one shelter to another so that fewer pets are euthanized.