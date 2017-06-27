Avishay Raviv, Co-CEO of Edge 226 Echo enables our customers to make smarter decisions and reach their business goals faster

Edge 226, a technology company with a hyper focus on meeting the needs of mobile advertisers and the affiliate networks that serve them, today announced the launch of Echo 226 (Echo), the company’s all-in-one, white label “fraud-busting” affiliate network management platform.

The main challenges that Echo addresses in the market are better, real-time detection of fraudulent traffic and added analytics and insight for more timely decision-making to enhance conversion quality. Echo also focuses on engagement events and optimizing activity based on an advertiser’s performance indicators.

“Echo significantly reduces ad fraud which is unfortunately still rampant in the industry today,” said Avishay Raviv, Co-CEO of Edge 226. “Our affiliate tracking solution helps networks track and manage their marketing activities with greater depth, utilizing multi-pixel tracking, pre-defined Security Rules and highly customizable reporting to provide greater dimension to campaign performance. In short, Echo enables our customers to make smarter decisions and reach their business goals faster.”

Echo’s smart affiliate network management platform provides greater transparency, including built-in user verification to mitigate fraud, robust APIs to ensure 100% alignment with advertiser’s offers and the ability to target users based on a wide variety of business KPIs. Echo also provides seamless integration with leaders in ad fraud prevention, such as 24Metrics, Fraudlogix and Protected Media along with Security Rules determining how to treat the conversions based on security rating. As a result, Echo achieves superior ad campaign results designed to meet an advertiser’s specific goals.

Key product differentiators and highlights of Echo include, but are not limited to:

Robust Fraud Prevention and Security Rules

Echo lets affiliate networks and mobile advertisers proactively prevent fraud from infecting their networks, and gain full control of their conversion deliveries. These benefits are delivered via multi-pixel tracking to ensure the right conversion events and retention targets are met; fully integrated security tools proactively scans for and flags suspect or fraudulent traffic; and pre-defined Security Rules that automatically process conversions according to the user’s standards (e.g. automatically reject conversions labeled high risk, and send medium risk ones to pending). Echo is the only platform that offers this level of functionality.

Mobile First - Echo was specifically designed with mobile advertisers and mobile affiliate networks in mind from the start.

KPI Tracking – a multi-pixel, conversion-tracking feature that offers more depth and dimension for improved user-engagement data. For example, users can set and optimize specific campaigns based on performance KPIs results, such as app usage, spending minimums and retention, resulting in better and higher-quality user targeting.

Demand Collector – enables mobile affiliate networks to maximize their traffic monetization efforts immediately by instant scale-up of their demand span. Echo centralizes all available offers from demand partners, and offers the best tool for networks to quickly scale up demand to their affiliates in just a few steps.

Echo is available today. For more information, visit http://www.echo226.com.

About Edge 226:

With 90 employees and offices in New York, Tel-Aviv and Beijing, Edge 226 is a leading provider of advanced ad tech solutions for today’s mobile advertisers, mobile agencies, mobile affiliate networks and video ad networks. Edge is the outcome of PLYmedia, a company with over a decade of experience in the ad tech industry. Edge is led by industry veterans Avishay Raviv and Yoav Kirmayer who are Co-CEOs with Avishay based in New York and Yoav in Tel Aviv. Edge was established to address the ever-changing challenges in the ad tech industry with a laser-focus on improving business results by making smarter, data-driven decisions. Edge portfolio of solutions consists of Echo, Peak and Leverage. For more information on Edge 226, visit http://www.edge226.com.