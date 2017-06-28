The Chatham Club Celebrates 40th, Bids Farewell to Rutgers

Chris has been the face of the Chatham, NJ fitness club, as well as a driving force behind its continued growth, for the past 25 years. “It has been an honor to be a part of the Club’s development,” Chris says. “I am proud of our family and community culture.”

During her tenure, the Club’s fitness space has tripled, locker rooms have become state of the art, and weekly group exercise classes have doubled to 80 offerings, from HIIT, spinning, TRX and Zumba, to low-impact aerobics, barre, Pilates and yoga. And that’s not even mentioning the now 18 certified personal trainers, new outdoor fitness area, and a Sports Performance Training program for young athletes as well as the other specialized services available at The Chatham Club including physical therapy and massage.

The Club is also home to one of the nation’s most renowned squash programs for juniors and adults, under the direction of Geoff Mitchell, a former squash professional who has ranked as high as #1 in his age group and has mentored literally hundreds of student athletes as they’ve progressed through the country’s top colleges and universities.

Even as she’s been the fulcrum that helped make the club so successful, she states, “I am thankful for the owners’ commitment to the Club, and for the freedom and trust that they have given me to constantly make improvements.”

Taking over as general manager is Darren Worts, who has been a personal trainer, and worked closely with Chris at The Chatham Club, for 23 years. Darren, who received his Masters degree in Recreation, Sport and Fitness Management from Boston’s Northeastern University, is known as a top long-distance runner, often participating in events to raise funds for such worthwhile causes as the Arthritis Foundation, the Leukemia Society, and the National Transplant Fund. That last charity is particularly meaningful to Darren, as it is in honor of Abby Rutgers, Chris’s late daughter.

“My goal is to build on all that Chris has accomplished,” says Darren. ‘I plan on maintaining a great relationship with our members and the community, and keeping the Club at the cutting edge.”

Chris plans to maintain her ties with the community where she has long made her home, and will continue to perform some administrative duties for the Club.

The Chatham Club is located at 484 Southern Boulevard, Chatham, N.J. For membership information, contact Kirkland DeLaney at Kirkland@chathamclub.com, or telephone 973-377-1900.