eTERA Consulting Teams Up with Local Charities to Bring Smiles

Over 50 eTERA team members gathered in the DC area for the annual company meeting, known as eTERApalooza. This year the gathering included a special event. Working with The Leader’s Institute, a Rescue Bear® charitable giving activity was incorporated as a team building exercise. The activity offers team members a way to have fun and build stuffed animals for people who have been through a traumatic event. Teddy bears are often used as a way to comfort children and adults who have been in accidents or fires. The eTERA team proudly presented many finished bears, cows, dogs, and monkeys to two local organizations, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington D.C. and the D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation.

eTERA prides itself on giving back to the community, fostering social responsibility in each of its employees. As a company, eTERA employees are given eight hours each quarter to volunteer at an organization or charity of their choice, underscoring the company commitment to making a positive social and economic impact.

eTERA was honored to have Kristen Claus, Special Events Manager of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Washington D.C. (http://www.facebook.com/RMHCofDC) and Jason Woods, President of the D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation (http://www.dcffburnfoundation.org/) receive the bears on behalf of their organizations. Both charities provided touching stories about those who benefited from a soft friend in their time of need. eTERA president, Scott Holec (http://www.eteraconsulting.com/who-we-are/meet-our-team/scott-holec/), expressed sincere gratitude to be able to donate these cuddly stuffed animals to both groups. “We hope each animal brings a smile and provides a bit of comfort during their challenging times,” stated Scott.

