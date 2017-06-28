“This project will further our plan to provide cleaner, cost-competitive and more efficient energy from the Ottumwa Generating Station to customers.” Terry Kouba, Alliant Energy vice president of Iowa operations

A groundbreaking celebration marked the start of a large environmental technology project at the Ottumwa Generating Station in Ottumwa, Iowa. Alliant Energy, along with the facility’s co-owner, MidAmerican Energy, are installing another air quality control system at the generating station. Utility employees were joined by project contractors, labor leaders, and state and local officials at the event.

The co-owners are building a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to reduce nitrogen oxides by at least 75 percent. As a joint venture team, Stanley Consultants will provide design services and Alberici Constructors will construct the SCR project. The total investment in the environmental technology project will be approximately $150 million. At peak construction, the building activity is expected to employ more than 150 workers. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2019.

“This project will further our plan to provide cleaner, cost-competitive and more efficient energy from the Ottumwa Generating Station to customers,” said Terry Kouba, Alliant Energy vice president of Iowa operations. “We are working to ensure that Iowa has the energy it needs to grow while minimizing our impact on the environment.”

“We’re proud to invest in this new technology that will improve air quality, produce jobs, and deliver cleaner energy for years to come,” said Spencer Moore, vice president, generation for MidAmerican Energy. “Emission reduction projects, like these, and the development of renewable energy, have allowed us to significantly reduce our emissions and lead the way to a more sustainable energy future.”

The SCR system is the second major air quality control system installed at the Ottumwa Generating Station in recent years. In 2015, a baghouse and scrubber system was completed that is reducing mercury and sulfur dioxide by over 90 percent from previous levels.

These air quality improvement projects at Alliant Energy’s largest generating stations are part of an overall plan to move toward cleaner energy. The plan also includes retiring older and less efficient facilities, the recent completion of the natural gas-fueled Marshalltown Generating Station in Marshalltown, Iowa, as well as additional investments in wind and other renewable energy.

About Stanley Consultants: Stanley Consultants provides program management, planning, engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide. Recognized for its commitment to client service and a passion to make a difference, Stanley Consultants brings global knowledge, experience and capabilities to serve clients in the energy, water, transportation and Federal markets. Since 1913, Stanley Consultants has successfully completed more than 25,000 engagements in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and in 110 countries. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

About Alliant Energy Corporation: Alliant Energy Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy’s two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

About MidAmerican Energy Company: MidAmerican Energy Company is an energy provider serving 760,000 electric customers and 742,000 natural gas customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota. It is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Information about MidAmerican Energy is available on the company’s website, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, which can be accessed via http://www.midamericanenergy.com.