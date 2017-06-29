St. Vincent-St. Mary High School has entered into an agreement with the Marianist Province of the United States to become a Marianist-sponsored ministry. The new partnership offers STVM a fresh approach to bolstering its Catholic identity, as well as the advantages of being part of a thriving network of Marianist-sponsored schools across the country.

The Society of Mary (Marianists) is a 200-year-old religious order of brothers and priests recognized for excellence in education. The Marianists sponsor or co-sponsor 17 high schools, including four others in Ohio. The University of Dayton is the order’s largest ministry.

“The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School community is excited to join the Marianist Family,” said STVM President Thomas Carone. “Becoming a Marianist-sponsored High School provides us a faith-based collaboration that complements our ongoing mission.”

The sponsorship agreement is the result of nearly four years of discussions between the entities. The school’s leadership and faculty will begin an ongoing process of Marianist formation and integration in the coming months.

"We're delighted to welcome St. Vincent-St. Mary High School to our network of educational ministries,” said Rev. Martin Solma, Marianist provincial. “The spirit of the school is well matched to Marianist tradition, and this collaboration will enable us to broaden our mission of Catholic education as we are called to do.”

STVM will host a formal ceremony in September celebrating the new partnership.

About St. Vincent - St. Mary High School

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School is a four-year, co-educational, college preparatory, Catholic high school. To meet the varied needs of its students, STVM offers a wide range of curricular levels, including advanced placement, honors, college preparatory and special needs programs. STVM is the only Catholic high school in the area offering a full-service special education unit. Faculty and staff work collaboratively with students each day to provide a core academic curriculum that responds to the needs of each student. Learn more at stvm.com.

About the Society of Mary

The Society of Mary is an international Catholic religious order of priests and brothers, with about 300 serving in the Province of the United States. Members of the Province also serve in Eastern Africa, India, Ireland and Mexico. In the United States, the Marianists sponsor three universities – the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio; St. Mary’s University in San Antonio; and Chaminade University of Honolulu – as well as 18 secondary and middle schools, six parishes and four retreat centers.

Blessed William Joseph Chaminade founded the Society of Mary (Marianists) in France in 1817. The congregation has had a presence in the United States since 1849, when the Marianists ﬁrst arrived in Ohio. Learn more at marianist.com.