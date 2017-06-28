The use of these technologies is material to publicly-traded companies as they scale and perform better than organizations that are slower to adopt and directly correlates with share price performance.

ExO Works, an advisory firm that transforms businesses on a global scale by shifting the organizational mindset, in partnership with Hult International Business School, will on Thursday, 29 June release its rankings of the FTSE 100 by their Exponential Quotient (ExQ) score. The announcement will also be live-streamed on Facebook Live at 15:30 London time.

The ExQ indicates an organization’s ability to adapt and scale with the agility required to thrive in a new era of accelerating, or exponential, technologies. Researchers from Hult Business School collaborated with ExO Works to measure each of the FTSE 100 for these attributes.

Hult’s researchers have shown the use of these technologies is material to publicly-traded companies as they scale and perform better than organizations that are slower to adopt and directly correlates with share price performance.

Evaluating high ExQ attributes in addition to company data gives investors the advantage when making investment decisions that can lead to better returns and a more diversified portfolio.

Companies that embrace these tools are considered Exponential Organizations and are defined as being 10 times better, faster, and more effective than traditional businesses.

Among the top 10:

Vodafone Group PLC, easyJet PLC, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Burberry Group PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Experian PLC, Barclays PLC, Informa PLC, Aviva PLC, TUI AG

What: Hult International Business School & ExO Works release of FTSE 100 by their Exponential Quotient

When: 29 June 2017, 14:30 Invite only for media.

Where: Hult International Business School, London and on Facebook Live at 15:30 London time: https://www.facebook.com/ExOWorksTeam/

Exponential Organizations (ExO) have emerged as a new breed of organization capable of unlocking the abundance provided by emerging technologies and, as a result, are transforming entire industries. By employing technologies such as blockchain, AI, IoT, gamification, cloud computing and others, along with the ExO framework, organizations are optimizing the costs of generating demand and managing supply. In publicly traded companies, this translates to increased shareholder value.

A full list of the FTSE 100 ranked by their ExQ will be provided on ExponentialOrgs.com.

“We’ve learned how to scale technology well, it’s the organizational structure that moves only incrementally and in a linear fashion,” said Salim Ismail, author of Exponential Organizations and the co-founder and chairman of ExO Works. “The ExQ measures the ability of a company to scale as seamlessly as technology does by taking their old organizational structure and tuning it for the adaptability and flexibility needed to overcome new challenges created by today’s accelerating technologies.”

“London is the first of our ExO Summits series, which will be held in different locations around the world and be a showcase of exponential organizations – those companies that have embraced the strategies and tactics to make them more efficient, productive and competitive,” said Hans Balmaekers, [Director], ExO Summits. “This is already a global movement and the Summits are a great opportunity for early adopters inside of companies to see how forward-thinking organizations are evolving with exponential technologies, and then bring these strategies into their own companies and do the same.”

###

About ExO Works

ExO Works is an advisory firm that transforms businesses on a global scale by shifting the organizational mindset. Our programs are designed to catapult established organizations into the world of exponential thinking and disruptive innovation demanded by the emerging Fourth Industrial Revolution. With this process, we help develop ExOs (Exponential Organizations), a new breed of businesses that leverage new organizational structures, scale at the pace of technology and help move society from scarcity to abundance.