Wayne Homes Releases Meridian Floorplan Virtual Tour

Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in custom on-your-lot homes, has released a virtual tour of their new five-level split floorplan, the Meridian.

The Meridian floorplan is one of the company’s newest floorplans and was released last fall. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, the Meridian includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half-baths, and a recreation room.

The tour allows customers to virtually walk through the floorplan from the comfort of their own home.

“We’re excited to share this virtual tour so our customers can get a feel for how the floorplan really lives,” Maurie Jones, Vice President of Marketing said. “A five-level design can be confusing, especially on a one-dimensional piece of paper. The Meridian virtual tour solves that problem.”

Other notable features of the Meridian floorplan include a large kitchen that is open to the eating area, a two-story great room, a large laundry room and owner’s entry off the garage, and walk-in closets in every bedroom.

“One of the benefits of the Meridian is a lot of square footage at a great price,” Jones said.

For more information about building a custom home with Wayne Homes and the Meridian floorplan, visit WayneHomes.com.

