Fotodiox Pro Launches Multi-Functional DLX Stretch Lens Adapters Today's mirrorless cameras are amazing, but they suffer from too few native lens choices. The DLX Stretch adapters bring those choices back.

Fotodiox Pro, creator and distributor of several lines of specialty solutions for videography, cinematography and photography, has announced a brand new addition to their extensive collection of innovative lens adapters: The DLX Stretch, a new series of 24 multi-function lens adapters for Sony E-Mount, Fuji X-Mount and Micro Four-Thirds mirrorless cameras.

The DLX Stretch is the latest in Fotodiox's ongoing commitment to creating and manufacturing the largest and most flexible library of lens adapters in the photo and cinema industry. Each DLX Stretch packs three levels of creative functionalty into a single lens adapter. Vintage and modern lenses can be mounted via eight different lens mounts. A built-in helicoid allows adjustment of the overall length of the adapter for close-focus macro style shooting or backfocus adjustment. Plus, the specially-designed rear section of the DLX Stretch houses drop-in magnetic Neutral Density filters. Each kit includes ND4, ND8, and ND16 glass filters in a leather case.

"When we created the DLX Stretch, we set out to "stretch" what shooters expect from a lens adapter," said Bohus Blahut, marketing director for Fotodiox Pro. "Today's mirrorless cameras are amazing, but they suffer from too few native lens choices. The DLX Stretch adapters bring those choices back. Additionally, the DLX Stretch offers amazing imaging flexibility with its built-in macro-focusing helicoid as well as our revolutionary drop-in filter system for rapid-fire filter changes. With DLX Stretch lens adapters, you can get more done with a single lens than ever before."

DLX Stretch adapters are available for the following lens mounts: Canon EOS, Canon FD, Contax/Yashica, Leica R. Minolta MD, Nikon, Olympus Zuiko (OM), and Pentax K. Select models of the DLX Stretch also include additional aperture control for lenses that lack an aperture control ring. They are available now at FotodioxPro.com.

About Fotodiox

Serving the photo and video markets since 2004, Fotodiox Pro is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, professional and affordable photography and videography accessories. Known for such products as the WonderPana wide-angle filter system, the Vizelex ND Throttle adapter series, the ever-expanding line of award-winning GoTough accessories for GoPro cameras, and the groundbreaking FlapJack LED Edgelights, Fotodiox Pro is also responsible for bringing the CamDolly Cinema System – the industry’s first truly portable, modular dolly system for professional videography gear – to filmmakers in the United States. For more information about Fotodiox Pro, please visit http://www.fotodioxpro.com, http://www.youtube.com/user/FotodioxInc, http://www.facebook.com/Fotodiox and http://www.twitter.com/Fotodiox.