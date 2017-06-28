Star Tribune names Loffler Companies a 2017 Top 150 Workplace

Loffler Companies, the Upper Midwest’s largest privately owned business technology and services provider, has been named a Top 150 Workplace by the Star Tribune for the seventh consecutive year. Top workplaces are recognized as the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on an independent survey completed by employees which measures engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

The award is determined by an employee-based survey from the Star Tribune, administered by Workplace Dynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 25; the report can also be found at http://www.startribune.com/2017-top-150-workplaces/428717033/. Results were based solely on confidential survey feedback from Loffler team members.

“The talents, knowledge and effort of each Loffler employee is what enables us to exceed expectations on every level for our clients, our partners, and the community. We are very honored to receive this award from the Star Tribune," said Jim Loffler, President and CEO, Loffler Companies. “We know our most important asset is our people and that they are the reason for our success, so we strive to cultivate a positive and rewarding work environment.

Loffler’s broad offerings of products and services, specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support are all benefits clients appreciate. As one of the top-selling Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the country, Loffler Companies also provides products from Xerox, HP, and Lexmark as well as Phone Systems, Managed Print Services, IT Solutions, Software and Workflow Consulting and On-Site Management of Copy Centers and Mailrooms.

Loffler was just named a 2017 Best Place to Work by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal and has earned recognition for four years by being named to Minnesota Business magazine’s list of “100 Best Companies to Work For.” In addition, Loffler Companies has earned the Inc. 500 award for one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for eight consecutive years.

About Loffler Companies

Founded in 1986 by Jim Loffler, Loffler Companies provides business technology and services to improve a client’s productivity and bottom line results. Today, Loffler has more than 475 employees supporting clients in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin that are local, national, and international in scope. Loffler is recognized as one of the top 10 office technology and services dealers in the country, and among the top in the nation for service and support. For more information about Loffler Companies and how it can help your organization succeed, please call 952-925-6800 or visit http://www.loffler.com.