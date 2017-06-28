HighJump prides itself on becoming an extension of our customers’ teams, said Chad Collins, president at HighJump. Successfully completing such an aggressive project with Dollar Shave Club and this recognition by SDCE exemplify this.

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has named HighJump a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2017.

HighJump is recognized for its work with subscription-based razor and men’s care ecommerce company Dollar Shave Club. Using HighJump’s cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), Dollar Shave Club not only sustained, but accelerated its growth after moving fulfillment in house. Dollar Shave Club opened two warehouses in under a year. Furthermore, the cloud-based system streamlined operations amongst the facilities, upped productivity and eliminated the need for maintenance.

“HighJump prides itself on becoming an extension of our customers’ teams,” said Chad Collins, president at HighJump. “Successfully completing such an aggressive project with Dollar Shave Club and this recognition by SDCE exemplify this. This is one, of many, examples of our unparalleled levels of customer support and the capabilities of our solutions to empower supply chain professionals to reach and exceed their business goals in today’s complex landscape.”

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Our goal with 2017’s Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. We congratulate all of our winners for a job well done!”

For further information on Dollar Shave Club’s success with HighJump, visit the Supply Chain Technology Blog.

