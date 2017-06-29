John D. Simmons and Bridget H. Labutta Attend Global IP Conference

Philadelphia and Wilmington intellectual property attorneys John D. Simmons and Bridget H. Labutta attended the May conference of the International Trademark Association in Barcelona, Spain. During the conference, more than 10,200 brand management, trademark, and other IP professionals met for five days of intense learning, business strategy meetings, and networking.

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association for trademark owners and professionals who have dedicated and supported trademarks and related intellectual properties in order to protect consumers to promote fair and effective commerce. INTA has members in more than 7,000 organizations from more than 190 countries.

A partner at Panitch Schwarze, Simmons leads Panitch Schwarze’s IP litigation group and serves on the firm’s management committee. He focuses his practice on IP litigation, prosecution and counseling. He has litigated cases involving a wide variety of technologies, from gaming devices, video games, software, and Internet security software/systems to instrumentation, ionization systems, industrial designs, and medical devices.

Labutta focuses her practice in the area of intellectual property, including counseling emerging and established companies regarding trademark, copyright and domain name matters, negotiating and drafting licenses, and representing clients in federal court litigation and administrative proceedings. She has previously served on INTA’s Young Practitioners Committee and Design Rights Committee.

