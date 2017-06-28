Even if a person is the picture of health, if they are not following proper safety procedures, a fall at work or home can lead to severe injuries or even death.

With the onset of long work hours and an increasing elderly population, the number of individuals affected by bone and joint issues and fractures due to falls at work and at home will only continue to grow unless we take a stand. Even if a person is the picture of health, if they are not following proper safety procedures, a fall at work or home can lead to severe injuries or even death. People suffering from the most common bone and health issues like osteoporosis or arthritis can make a person more susceptible to damaging fractures that can lead to long term disabilities that will affect their health for years to come. In light of these risks, this campaign will highlight the amazing advancements, treatments and preventative measures people and workers of every age should be aware of to stay safe, treat their bone and joint conditions, and improve their mobility and overall quality of life.

The print component of “Health and Safety” is distributed within the June 28th regional circulation of USA Today, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000 within the Philadelphia, South Florida, New York, Minneapolis, Pittsburg/Cleveland, Boston, and Chicago markets. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top new sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This edition of “Health and Safety” was made possible with the support of National Council on Aging, American Orthopedic Association, Osteostrong, Footmaxx, ScoliSmart Clinics, American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society, American Podiatric Medical Association, The Arthritis Foundation, American Chiropractic Association, The International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS), and National Bone Health Alliance, BLR, Honeywell, OSHA, CDC/NIOSH, National Safety Council, Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA), The Center for Construction Research Training (CPWR), Carrie Ann Inaba, and Gloria Gaynor.

