Buxton, a Fort Worth-based analytics firm, has partnered with the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau (MVCB) to identify Maui County’s visitor population with consumer analytics. With advanced data insights, MVCB will understand its key visitors, their impact on the local economy, and which markets are the most opportune investments for future tourism marketing campaigns.

“Maui County consistently offers outstanding services and experiences for our visitors,” said Sherry Duong, executive director of the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Buxton will help us further identify these visitors so we can make strategic investments in visitor services and marketing.”

“We’re thrilled to start our partnership with the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau,” said Lisa McCay, senior vice president at Buxton. “Maui County is clearly a top tourist destination, so Buxton is excited to provide data-backed answers to strengthen future plans for tourism.”

Buxton has worked with more than 750 communities and tourism agencies across the country to improve economic development strategies. Other clients include the Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau; Downtown Dallas, Inc.; Palm Coast, FL; and many others.

About Maui, Hawaii

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau (MVCB) is a subsidiary of Hawai‘i Tourism United States (HT-USA), managed by the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB). HVCB is contracted by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), the state of Hawai‘i’s tourism agency, for marketing management services in North America. The HTA was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawai‘i tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawai‘i’s economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural

resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs.

The islands of Maui Nui (Maui County) offer three very distinct Hawaiian experiences. World-class resorts, award-winning cuisine, championship golf, exquisite natural beauty and the islands’ host Hawaiian culture have propelled Maui Nui into the limelight.

For more information, go to http://www.visitmaui.com or call 800-525-6284.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. More than 4,000 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

For more information, visit http://www.buxtonco.com.