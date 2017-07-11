VenueVision’s Automotive Service Package now has approved integration with CDK Drive. With the new integration between CDK and VenueVision, dealerships using CDK will quickly benefit from the ease of enrollment and setup of our integrated digital solutions. To get started, all they have to do is enroll through CDK’s DealerSuite estore.

VenueVision today announced that it has joined the growing CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of the largest third-party partner program in the industry, VenueVision is now part of a secure marketplace of applications and integration choices developed to help automotive dealers succeed.

“With the new integration between CDK and VenueVision, dealerships using CDK will quickly benefit from the ease of enrollment and setup of our integrated digital solutions,” says Dave Hooper, President of VenueVision. “To get started, all they have to do is enroll through CDK’s DealerSuite estore.”

VenueVision Digital Media Systems deliver high-impact, time-sensitive information on customer-facing screens, with real-time snapshots from the CDK Dealer Management System and other sources for:



Service Appointment Screens

Digital Service Menu Boards

Vehicle Repair Status Updates

Full OEM Sales & Service Content Management

Customized, Dealer Branded Content

Centralized Text Messaging

Integrated Mobile Payments

Used/Featured Vehicle Inventory

Video Walls & Interactive Kiosks/Touch Screens

Custom Displays

“We’re very pleased to introduce VenueVision as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. “VenueVision is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”

The CDK Global Partner Program provides members with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites. VenueVision’s Automotive Service Package now has approved integration with CDK Drive.

For more information on VenueVision’s integrated digital signage solutions, visit http://www3.venuevision.com/automotive-solutions/digital-signage/.

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Global Partner Program now numbers 300 partner companies that together offer more than 400 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of partners, OEMs and dealers, in a secure and reliable manner. For a full list of partners and solutions available through the partner program, go to http://www.cdkglobal.com/partners.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on evolving the automotive retail experience, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving more than 28,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit http://www.cdkglobal.com.

About VenueVision Media Systems

VenueVision’s industry-leading expertise and technology transforms automotive dealerships into modern Digital Dealers, providing a premium customer experience that drives loyalty and retention. Its suite of automotive solutions includes Integrated Digital Signage, autoTEXT and Mobile Cashier. For more information, visit http://www.venuevision.com.