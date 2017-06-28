Our goal with 2017’s Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain.

PINC, the #1 provider of yard management system (YMS), finished vehicle logistics, and inventory robotics solutions to the world's largest brands, is proud to be nominated by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2017.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Our goal with 2017’s Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. We congratulate all of our winners for a job well done!”

“Recognitions such as SDCE 100 great supply chain projects reinforce the importance of our commitment to helping organization to cost effectively locate, identify, and orchestrate inventory and assets across the supply chain,” says Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. “Our customers are investing in PINC's solutions to stay competitive, drive superior performance, and better serve their customers.”

