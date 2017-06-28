“The value of the overall iaedp program is perhaps best seen in our annual Symposium,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp Foundation.

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness and, in fact, research shows that every 62 minutes, at least one person dies as a direct result from an eating disorder in the U.S. As the rate of eating disorders grows, a greater need exists for qualified treatment providers. The iaedp Foundation meets this challenge by offering what has become the leading certification program for professionals who treat eating disorders.

By following 10 steps of the Traditional Certification process, licensed clinicians with less than five years in the field of eating disorders, can pursue advanced specialization as an eating disorder specialist. iaedp™ has designed its certification program requirements to insure certified professionals demonstrate expertise in a range of professional activities, achievements, supervision and testing.

Step 1 - Go to http://www.iaedp.com to select “Certification,” review the qualifications and begin the application.

Step 2 – Note personal educational requirements.

Step 3 – Provide a copy of the Continuing Education (CE) certificate of attendance for the clock hours requested under each subject matter for a specific discipline.

Step 4 – Complete the iaedp™ Core Courses. All applicants regardless of discipline must complete and pass all four core courses in order to meet the criteria for the Traditional Certification.

Step 5 – Complete the case study using the guidelines provided.

Step 6 – Take the Certification Exam available on-line. The iaedp Foundation’s Certification Committee recommends taking the exam as soon as possible after completion of the Core Courses.

Step 7 – Select an iaedp-approved supervisor, who can be either 1) an existing iaedp Approved Supervisor who can be found by searching the iaedp membership directory, or 2) an experienced clinician in the field of eating disorders with whom you currently work who provides supervision to you and meets the requirements for an Approved Supervisor

Step 8 – Ask three experienced eating disorder professionals to write letters of recommendation.

Step 9 – Provide a Statement of Intent: Why do you want this certification? Why is it important to you? How do you plan to use it?

Step 10 – Sign the Ethics Statement found directly on the Traditional Certification Application and provide other requests, such as a photo. Once complete, send the application to the iaedp Foundation.

The iaedp Certification is renewable every two years and requires 20 continuing education units (CEUs) and attendance at an iaedp Symposium every four years.

“The value of the overall iaedp program is perhaps best seen in our annual Symposium,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp Foundation. “The conference draws attendees from all corners of the globe and is geared to the needs and problems of those who work with patients in a therapeutic environment."

“Interchange among participants is constant and challenging,” added Harken. “In this conference, the emphasis is on exchange of information.”

About the iaedp Foundation:

Established in 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) is today well recognized for its excellence in providing first-quality education and high-level training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions, who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems.