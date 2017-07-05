There are few people in this industry that have the expertise that Chris has. His ability to showcase this expertise with enthusiasm and energy will enable each sales representative in the western region to achieve their highest potential.

PrimePay, the nation’s largest privately-owned payroll company, announced the promotion of Chris Beaty to Regional Vice President of Sales in the west region. In this role, he will have primary responsibility over the sales team occupying the west coast.

“There are few people in this industry that have the expertise that Chris has. His ability to showcase this expertise with enthusiasm and energy will enable each sales representative in the western region to achieve their highest potential,” said Pete Cappiello, National Vice President, Sales.

Beaty joined PrimePay as an intern while in college and joined the staff full-time after graduating from the University of San Diego. Since, he quickly rose to several management positions.

As the Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Beaty helped refine existing partnerships and expand PrimePay into new partnerships. He was also instrumental in the development and launch of PrimePay’s newest product: Time Clock.

Among other accomplishments, he helped streamline PrimePay’s existing payroll and HR Advisory Services solutions and took on the responsibility of sales operations, establishing an infrastructure for the sales organization to scale by driving adoption of the sales process.

“Every small business holds a story worth knowing. It’s our mission to help these owners find or maintain the passion they had at day one by removing the complexity there is today,” said Beaty. “The team in the west is filled with amazing individuals fulfilling this mission and I am thrilled at the opportunity to join them.”

In his new role as Regional Vice President, he’ll continue to build off his previous initiatives to establish a data driven sales culture. As he returns to the region that he helped establish over the last 10 years, Beaty’s passion for small business will guide him through the front sales lines to put processes in place. He will continue to shape the team of strong individuals and develop future leaders within the company.

About PrimePay

PrimePay believes in the power of small business.

Since 1986, PrimePay has been helping small businesses get time back in their day to focus on what matters most. This is possible through their payroll, HR, Time Clock and benefits admin services that help to ensure compliance and provide exceptional support during the employee lifecycle.

For more on the West Chester, PA-based PrimePay, visit http://www.PrimePay.com.