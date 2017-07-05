3DLOOK, the groundbreaking new technology company for human body scanning that will save retailers millions, launches its platform for online apparel stores called SAIA today. This product can be used to immediately determine the customer’s exact size and fit.

In 2016, retail e-commerce revenue from apparel and accessories sales amounted to 63.3 billion U.S. dollars. Return rate for apparel purchased online is about 20 percent. For more expensive items, return rates can hit 50 percent. 80 percent of first-time shoppers that return their purchase never buy from that website again.

The new platform is easily integrated with apparel e-commerce websites and mobile applications. SAIA instantly provides body measurements from two photos with over 98 percent accuracy, front body and profile body, taken by a customer. No special equipment is required other than a smartphone. An apparel store can automatically suggest items and sizes of clothing that are the best fit for the customer, based on the measurements from scanned photos, provided by 3DLOOK in real time.

“Our goal was to develop a seamless platform, which can immediately increase a store’s conversion rate, revenue and customer satisfaction. This is how SAIA from 3DLOOK was born. The solution is easy to use and the result is instant.” says Vadim Rogovskiy, the CEO and co-founder of 3DLOOK, “No more trying clothes on, no more returning what you bought online because it didn’t fit.”

During their development process, they have recruited the world class tech team, led by the CTO Ivan Makeev Ph.D. from U.K. and developers with a strong background in AI and machine learning based in Ukraine and Silicon Valley.

The team has intensively worked on this complex technology. 3DLOOK uses computer vision, machine learning, and 2D matching with the real 3D human models to achieve highly accurate results.

“Our offer is simple and compelling for apparel retailers,” adds Rogovskiy, “ and will allow them to make billions more in purchases and save millions from returns annually.”

###

About 3DLOOK

3DLOOK developed a body scanning technology that works on any mobile device and doesn’t require any additional hardware. They use computer vision, machine learning and 3D matching to reach an unprecedented level of accuracy of measuring the human body, that can reach over 98%. This technology can be used in various industries: apparel, health, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://3dlook.me.