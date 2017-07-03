I am delighted to see Tutors.Jobs stepping up to provide a new go-to resource that will see tutors, tutoring companies, and clients connecting in one space, and offering a wide range of services

As well as announcing its support for new online tutor listings website, Tutors.Jobs, this week, and became one of the first tutoring companies to list its vacancies on the new platform. The firm praised the service, declaring it to be a much needed forum for bringing more talented tutors and potential clients together, following the loss of previous platforms offering similar services.

Adam Caller commented: "When the TES discontinued its tutoring recruitment pages, it reopened a gap between tutors and clients. I am delighted to see Tutors.Jobs stepping up to provide a new go-to resource that will see tutors, tutoring companies, and clients connecting in one space, and offering a wide range of services – whether hourly online sessions, or full-time residential or travelling placements. Tutors International is proud to be among the first to list our vacancies on this new platform. We found the whole process very straightforward, and we are more than satisfied that the right candidates will be able to easily find our listings, thanks to the detailed search criteria offered by the site."

Mr Caller also stated that the development of Tutors.Jobs was another key step towards a better regulated tutoring industry; a cause he, and Tutors International, has long been passionate about.

"This sort of combined force in the industry is exactly what we need in order to work towards a regulated profession for private tutoring, offering standardised quality. I've long been an advocate for increased scrutiny and regulation in private tutoring, in the UK and worldwide, to protect both clients and tutors from being taken advantage of. Tutors International takes recruitment and due diligence very seriously, and if other tutoring companies and individuals are coming together under one roof, and adhering to the same recruitment standards and values, it can only be a positive move for the industry. It also makes life much simpler for everyone not to have to check and update multiple profiles on different tutoring sites. It cuts out a lot of confusion for all parties. We will definitely be encouraging our tutors and clients to use the service in the future."

Tutors and clients can now browse Tutors International vacancies at Tutors.Jobs, as well as on the company's own recruitment website.

To find out more about Tutors International, the services it provides, and its commitment to finding the perfect tutoring match for each individual client, visit http://www.tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organization providing experienced full-time private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities, in a wide variety of situations, including international relocation, after-school support, full-time home tuition, support for AD/HD and dyslexia, home schooling for frequent travellers, and college prep and coaching.

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller who has tutored students of all ages. He has received specialist training in dyslexia and AD/HD and is very sensitive to children’s educational difficulties. He has now turned this expertise to recruiting, training and placing other tutors with HNW and UHNW families around the world. Adam is a member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA).