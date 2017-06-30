We're already seeing some unmissable opportunities popping up on the site, with placements posted for London, Toronto, Singapore, and Los Angeles.

Created in response to the surge in demand for private tutors in recent years, Tutors.Jobs is a one-stop private tutoring recruitment and listings resource for individual tutors, tutoring companies, and prospective clients to advertise their services and vacancies on a single platform.

Tutors.Jobs invites all tutors, tutoring companies, and potential clients to advertise their services and vacancies and aims become the go-to resource for tutors seeking new and exciting placements.

In 2012, it was predicted that the global private tuition market would surpass £102 billion by 2018 [1], and The Financial Times reported last year that the popularity of private tutoring in the UK had swelled by more than a third [2], with 42% of children in London - and 25% of UK children as a whole - all receiving some form of private tutoring, be it in addition to, or instead of, a traditional classroom education.

The concept of private tutoring is now becoming increasingly mainstream, with a record number of parents and institutions recognising the value and benefits of a learning environment that is both flexible, and focused on the needs of the individual child.

The founders commented: “It is very exciting that private tutors are now so widely sought after for exam preparation and school entrance exams, there has also been a clear upward trend in recent years for full-time residential tutoring, and for one-off travelling placements. It is our hope that this new not-for-profit venture will provide the perfect opportunity for exceptional educators to discover a world of new opportunities and experiences, and where each tutor and student will be well-matched."

The platform's creators hope that Tutors.Jobs will also provide a more simplified and efficient listings service for tutoring professionals and their potential clients. Listing and browsing multiple sites for tutoring services and vacancies is time-consuming, and can result in confusion and frustration for both tutor and client.

Tutors.Jobs is a cost-effective and flexible way to recruit a private tutor, with listing options starting at 80 GBP for 1 job listed for 7 days. The cheaper options may be best suited to private clients advertising on the site, while the premium packages for increased visibility and multiple jobs have been developed with tutoring agencies in mind. TutorJobs Ltd carries out extensive international marketing to ensure that the site receives broad exposure, so advertisers can be sure that their listing is being seen by a large audience.

Having a single go-to platform makes it easier for tutors to keep all contact details, qualifications, and availability information up to date without having to amend multiple profiles, while also avoiding costly agency fees for families seeking their services.

Tutors.Jobs is free to browse and advertise for talented tutors, and the platform is delighted to have already received job listings from Tutors International and Keystone Tutors since its launch, for a wide variety of full and part-time vacancies, both in the UK and abroad.

The founders added: "We're already seeing some unmissable opportunities popping up on the site, with placements posted for London, Toronto, Singapore, and Los Angeles.

We welcome all passionate tutors, tutoring companies, and those seeking their services, to register with us and get involved. We are thrilled to be able to accommodate all kinds of educators and learners, from full-time residential tutors to hourly or online after school support."

To find out more and to register, visit Tutors.Jobs/register.

END

References

[1] Global private tutoring market will surpass £102 Billion by 2018. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesmarshallcrotty/2012/10/30/global-private-tutoring-market-will-surpass-102-billion-by-2018/#3e893e192ee0 James Marshall Crotty. Forbes. Oct 2012.

[2] Number of youngsters in private tuition up by a third. http:// https://www.ft.com/content/a048a2ec-7507-11e6-b60a-de4532d5ea35?mhq5j=e2 Helen Worrell. Sept 2016.

About TutorJobs Limited

Tutors Jobs was created in response to a significant and growing demand from tutors, tutoring agencies and other recruiters in the tutoring sector, and from parents themselves, for one, reliable and reputable location for listing tutoring positions and finding tutoring employment.

Tutors can register on the site for free. By registering they can choose to be notified of new positions that are listed. Private tutoring agencies and employers can list new positions that they are trying to fill. And private families can list positions for themselves too. Tutors.Jobs accepts listings for part and full time positions, long and short term positions, or roles anywhere in the world.

Tutors Jobs carries out extensive international marketing to ensure that the site receives broad exposure, so advertisers can be sure that their listing is being seen by a large audience, and registered tutors can easily indicate their interest.