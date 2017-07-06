Contact:

Jessica Placencia

Marketing Manager

PR News

jplacencia(at)accessintel.com

PR News Seeks Exceptional Digital Communicators and Campaigns for the Digital Awards;

Entry Deadline is July 14

PR News' Digital Awards is the industry's top honor in the digital communications space, recognizing outstanding digital initiatives among corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The coveted awards set the benchmark for excellence across all areas of digital communications. The entry deadline is Friday, July 14, 2017 and the late deadline is July 21, 2017. Finalists will be notified in fall 2017.

For more information on the Digital Awards, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/Digital-PR-2017.

The Digital Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for-profit and non-profit organizations including agencies, corporations, PR firms, IR agencies, advertising firms, associations, government organizations and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients.

Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:



Annual Report

Blog

Cause Marketing/CSR

Contest/Game

Crisis Management

Digital Communicator of the Year

Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K and Under)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K-$200K)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($200K - $500K)

Digital Marketing Campaign ($500K+)

Digital PR Campaign

Digital Team of the Year

Email Newsletter

Employee Communications Online

Facebook Communications

Influencer Communications

Instagram Communications

Intranet

Listening Campaign

Location-Based Digital

Media Relations Campaign

Microsite/Custom Site

Mobile App

Most Engaged Brand

New Digital Service/Product

New Site

Online Community

Online Newsroom

Public Affairs Campaign

Redesign/Relaunch of Site

Snapchat Communications

Twitter Communications

Video

Viral Campaign

WOW! Campaign

For more information on the categories, eligibility rules and entry fees click here.

The entry deadline is July 14, 2017 and the late deadline is July 21, 2017. For questions regarding the Digital Awards, contact Jessica Placencia at jplacencia(at)accessintel.com. For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Richard Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel.com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals’ skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

###