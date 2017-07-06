New York (PRWEB) July 06, 2017
PR News Seeks Exceptional Digital Communicators and Campaigns for the Digital Awards;
Entry Deadline is July 14
PR News' Digital Awards is the industry's top honor in the digital communications space, recognizing outstanding digital initiatives among corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The coveted awards set the benchmark for excellence across all areas of digital communications. The entry deadline is Friday, July 14, 2017 and the late deadline is July 21, 2017. Finalists will be notified in fall 2017.
For more information on the Digital Awards, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/Digital-PR-2017.
The Digital Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for-profit and non-profit organizations including agencies, corporations, PR firms, IR agencies, advertising firms, associations, government organizations and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients.
Winners and honorable mentions will be awarded in the following categories:
- Annual Report
- Blog
- Cause Marketing/CSR
- Contest/Game
- Crisis Management
- Digital Communicator of the Year
- Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K and Under)
- Digital Marketing Campaign ($100K-$200K)
- Digital Marketing Campaign ($200K - $500K)
- Digital Marketing Campaign ($500K+)
- Digital PR Campaign
- Digital Team of the Year
- Email Newsletter
- Employee Communications Online
- Facebook Communications
- Influencer Communications
- Instagram Communications
- Intranet
- Listening Campaign
- Location-Based Digital
- Media Relations Campaign
- Microsite/Custom Site
- Mobile App
- Most Engaged Brand
- New Digital Service/Product
- New Site
- Online Community
- Online Newsroom
- Public Affairs Campaign
- Redesign/Relaunch of Site
- Snapchat Communications
- Twitter Communications
- Video
- Viral Campaign
- WOW! Campaign
For more information on the categories, eligibility rules and entry fees click here.
The entry deadline is July 14, 2017 and the late deadline is July 21, 2017. For questions regarding the Digital Awards, contact Jessica Placencia at jplacencia(at)accessintel.com. For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Richard Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel.com.
The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PR News Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals’ skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.
