Gilbane Celebrating Wentworth Institute of Technology Groundbreaking In an effort to encourage hands-on learning opportunities throughout the project, the Gilbane team will be collaborating with Wentworth to develop new and innovative techniques to engage students in various capacities.

Gilbane Building Company, a nationally recognized leader in higher education construction and facilities-related services, joined Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, City of Boston Officials, Leers Weinsapfel Associates Architects, Wentworth President Zorica Pantić, trustees, alumni, students and faculty for the groundbreaking for a multipurpose academic building on Wentworth’s campus. The Wentworth groundbreaking was held June 21 on the school’s Huntington Avenue campus.

Gilbane is serving as construction manager for the development of the new, 75,000 SF educational facility. As the first academic structure to be built on the campus in more than 45 years, the structure will feature a large-scale glass and aluminum curtainwall system with zinc panel, and will include classroom, gallery, lecture, and meeting spaces. The building will house several academic programs, including the new biological engineering program; biomedical and civil engineering programs; science and manufacturing laboratories; and teaching/learning spaces to promote a collaborative environment. Additionally, the facility will serve as the home for Wentworth’s Innovation Center, which fosters collaboration among students and alumni, community members, and industry leaders. Take a virtual tour of the multipurpose academic building courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates Architects

“The construction of this multi-purpose academic building is further evidence of Wentworth’s focus on engineering innovation,” noted Michael E. McKelvy, President and CEO of Gilbane Building Company. “We are honored to be a part of this exciting period in the institution’s history.”

