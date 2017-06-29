The Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory tool utilizes a behavioral approach to team assessments and will be released by consulting firm Effectiveness Consultants this August. Organizational assessment and consulting firm Effectiveness Consultants recently announced plans to release a behavioral assessment tool called the Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory.

The organizational assessment and consulting experts at Effectiveness Consultants, headquartered in Santa Barbara, Ca., recently announced plans to release a comprehensive behavioral assessment tool called the Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory. The firm has launched a website dedicated to the tool ahead of the release, which is slated for August 2017.

The Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory

Originally developed in the late 1970s in Sweden (where it is still widely used), the Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory (IDI) is an organizational assessment tool that measures the innate aspects of an individual’s behavior rather than his or her intent. The assessment’s results allow individuals to gain more awareness about how their behaviors impact others as well as improve their ability to work with, lead and influence those in their professional circles. The tool ultimately scores an individual’s association with several key characteristics, such as directiveness, affiliation and adaptability.

“We’ve been able to help organizations and institutions in varying industries foster meaningful team success by incorporating the IDI Tool into our facilitation process,” said Dr. Eric Zackrison, president and CEO of Effectiveness Consultants. “It provides countless ‘Aha!’ moments of clarity that truly help individuals get to the root of their communication habits as well as what they need from others to effectively communicate in just about any scenario."

The Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory tool will be released as a full product launch event on August 10 at Antioch University’s rooftop venue, which is located at 602 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. The event will feature catering by The Honey B, a Santa Barbara-based eatery, and will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event’s sponsors include The Honey B and the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce. The event is open for anyone to attend, but RSVPs are requested.

In anticipation of the August product launch of the Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory, Zackrison launched a website, idiusinc.com, dedicated to showcasing the tool’s behavioral approach to team assessments and leadership facilitation. Crafted by digital agency Mostly Serious, the website features an interactive explanation of the behavior-based qualities the IDI tool measures as well as an informational portal for individuals interested in becoming certified facilitators for the tool. Zackrison noted that exclusive downloadable resources for facilitators and teams will become available on the site in the coming months.

About Effectiveness Consultants

True to its name, Effectiveness Consultants offers organizational consulting services that have a positive, lasting effect on teams and the organizations they work for. Effectiveness Consultants’ tried-and-true methods of fostering interpersonal growth are supported by decades of study, research and real-world coaching experience.

For more information about Effectiveness Consultants, email Eric Zackrison at eric(at)effectivenessconsultants(dot)com or call 805-770-2659. To learn more about the Interpersonal Dynamics Inventory tool, visit idiusinc.com.