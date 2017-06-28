Speakers Confirmed for the 2nd Annual Hayes 2017 Client Symposium

“They bring decades of healthcare and health plan experience and insight to share with our clients. Their presentations will provide our clients with tools and actionable information to implement in their daily processes.”

Hayes, Inc., a leading provider of unbiased health technology assessments and consulting services, is proud to announce the guest speaker lineup* for its second annual Client Symposium. Joining the symposium this year are: Michael Thompson of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions; Dr. Keith Fernandez of Privia Health; and Lisa Tourville of Anthem.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Thompson, Dr. Fernandez, and Ms. Tourville are lending their voices to our symposium this year,” says Hayes Founder and CEO, Winifred Hayes, RN, PhD, ANP. “They bring decades of healthcare and health plan experience and insight to share with our clients. Their presentations will provide our clients with tools and actionable information to implement in their daily processes.”

Mr. Thompson, the Keynote Speaker for the Symposium, is the President and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions (National Alliance). The National Alliance consists of approximately 50 healthcare purchaser-led coalitions collectively supporting more than 12,000 healthcare purchasers providing health coverage to more than 41 million Americans. The National Alliance mission is to collectively empower purchasers to drive innovation, health, and value for their companies, their communities, and the country.

Dr. Fernandez is the Senior Physician Executive with Privia Health, a national physician practice management and population health technology company that partners with leading doctors to keep people healthy, better manage disease, and to reward providers for delivering high value care. Privia’s mission is to keep physicians independent and to improve outcomes for patients.

Ms. Tourville is a Senior Vice President and Health Actuary with Anthem, accountable for the leadership of the Commercial Health Care Economics function and associates. She is a recognized expert in the industry on business intelligence, medical expense management, and trend forecasting and has more than 25 years of experience.

The Client Symposium brings together health plan professionals for accredited continuing education seminars as well as the opportunity to network with their industry peers and meet with Hayes staff. It will be held Thursday, October 5 – Friday, October 6 at the Warwick Rittenhouse Square, in Philadelphia, PA.

“Industry leaders such as these three truly elevate an already excellent event,” says Dr. Hayes. “With additional presentations from our own Hayes experts, our clients are in for an informative and exciting two days of learning and networking.”

