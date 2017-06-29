The Capital Region's Most Dangerous Intersections Our hope for this study is that the identification of these troubled spots will increase awareness and hopefully result in a safer Capital Region.- Paul Harding, Managing Partner

Albany New York personal injury attorneys Martin, Harding & Mazzotti LLP® recently submitted a FOIL request to the NYSDOT seeking traffic accident data at intersections in four Capital Region counties; Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Saratoga from January of 2015 through December of 2016. Martin, Harding & Mazzotti team members then reviewed the data in an effort to identify the most dangerous intersections in the Capital Region. The two years of data included almost 11,000 reports throughout the four counties.

The data was reviewed and consolidated, and each intersection scored based on a weighted formula. The result is a detailed reporting of which local intersections carry a higher risk for Capital Region drivers. The team in charge of the review was also able to extract additional details from the report as well, highlighting the most common accident types, weather conditions, light conditions, roadway surface conditions and even collision type. Managing partner Paul Harding said, “Our hope for this study is that the identification of these troubled spots will increase awareness and hopefully result in a safer Capital Region.”

The data derived from the study can be found at

https://www.1800LAW1010.com/capital-regions-dangerous-intersections.

About Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP®

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP® is a personal injury law firm whose practice is limited to protecting the rights of those wrongfully injured as a result of negligence. If someone has been injured, they can call the experienced team of auto accident attorneys toll-free at 1.800.LAW.1010 (1-800-529-1010). Based in Albany, NY, the law firm has a storied history of actively engaging their community, including The Legal Project, an organization in which Paul Harding has taken an active role. The Legal Project is a private, non-profit organization, which provides a variety of no/low-cost legal services to the working poor, victims of domestic violence and other under-served individuals in the Capital Region.