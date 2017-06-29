(PRWEB) June 29, 2017 -- Since its recent rebranding, Lennys Grill & Subs, the premium sandwich franchise serving up World Class Philly Cheesesteaks, has increased focus on the value and quality of the delicious food it serves while also streamlining its proven, efficient business operations model. Lennys is continuing to strengthen its executive team with the recent hire of industry veteran Jennifer Benjamin to further fuel the momentum the brand has created across the Southeast U.S.

Benjamin joined the Lennys team in early June as Vice President of Franchise & Market Development. She is leading all franchisee recruitment and real estate selection efforts, ramping up the momentum of the brand's system-wide reimaging.

“After researching the hands-on leadership approach of the Lennys executive team, it was clear that they had strong goals and a vision in place to grow, which attracted me to the brand,” Benjamin said. “My previous experience with growing re-branded restaurant concepts will allow me to help build momentum for the Lennys system.”

Benjamin most recently served as Director of Franchise Development for Captain D’s, where the markets she oversaw experienced a 300 percent increase in lead generation. Benjamin also successfully brought on new franchisees in multiple states, where the brand had not seen growth in more than five years. She previously served as Director of Franchise Development for Huddle House and helped drive new store growth by more than 350 percent. Now, utilizing that strong franchise development base, Benjamin will leverage her industry experience to help take Lennys Grill & Subs to next level growth.

The brand has already recognized success in the performance of its re-branded Lennys Grill & Sub concept both in re-imaged locations and new restaurants. For example, one of its restaurants in Alabama has seen a 4.5 percent increase in menu sales since it was re-imaged and one of the newest locations in Florida consistently performs as one of the top producing restaurants in the system.

Additionally, Lennys is experiencing growth in key new markets in 2017, with franchisee signings in multiple cities. The brand is simultaneously focusing development efforts on existing successful markets like Tampa, Florida, Louisville, Kentucky, Knoxville, Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas.

“As we continue to grow both within our existing footprint and in new markets, our ever-expanding customer base recognizes that we are more than just your average sub sandwich shop,” said Benjamin. “Our brand has staked its claim by serving top-quality food, providing an unparalleled guest experience and driving strong value for franchisees. Our unit level economics are strong, and momentum behind our brand continues to grow. We remain focused on providing our franchisees with best-in-class support to help drive even more success as we enter the second half of the year.”

ABOUT LENNYS GRILL & SUBS:

Since the first Lennys Subs opened in 1998 in Memphis, TN, the mission has been simple: to make and serve great food. Known for serving entree favorites like “World Class Philly Cheesesteaks” as well as unique grilled sandwiches, deli sandwiches and salads, Lennys Grill & Subs offers breads baked fresh daily, premium meats sliced to order and freshly prepared toppings. Lennys Grill & Subs continues to expand throughout 12 states by offering single and multi-restaurant franchise territory opportunities based on the premise that Everybody Deserves Great Food! For franchise information, visit http://www.lennysfranchise.com/.