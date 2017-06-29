School of PE Prepares Students for New FE Exam Format

NCEES announced that the computer-based Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) and Fundamentals of Surveying (FS) exams will begin to feature alternative item type (AIT) questions beginning July 1, 2017.

Previously, the FE and FS exams only asked questions in a multiple-choice format. The new AIT questions will feature multiple formats including drag and drop questions, fill in the blank questions and questions where multiple correct answers are selected.

Although the question style is changing in July, the content of each exam will remain relatively the same. According to NCEES, those taking the computer-based exams should expect 10 percent of the questions to be AITs, and the remaining questions will be in the traditional multiple choice format.

