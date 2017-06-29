Plug-and-Play, Easy-to-Use eLog Solution Every HOS Reporter Subscription includes both AOBRD and ELD functionality.

Independent owner-operators and small-fleet trucking companies can now use the certified, two-in-one Automatic On-Board Recording Device (AOBRD) and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) system from HOS Reporter as a flexible, cost-effective logging tool to ensure compliance with the ELD mandate slated to take effect later this year.

The HOS Reporter AOBRD/ELD system is a simple, more adaptable solution to automatically record driver hours and generate logs for official use. Particularly unique is the system’s dual functionality that gives carriers the convenience and flexibility of using an AOBRD solution for the first two years during the mandate’s provisionary period, then enables them to use their existing hardware to upgrade to a compliant ELD solution afterward. Unlike standard ELD systems, the AOBRD system also:



Gives drivers the ability to make manual log adjustments that are not stored or transferred to authorized safety officials

Does not require device synchronization with the Engine Control Module (ECM)

Allows logs to be inspected individually by safety officials without the use of DOT eRODS software

“As we spoke and engaged with drivers around the country, it became apparent that many of them were apprehensive about the mandate and most of the concerns stemmed around control of driver logs,” said Craig Jolly of HOS Reporter. “Knowing that the ELD mandate provides a provision allowing the continued use of compliant AOBRD systems for the next two years, our team took an innovative approach in developing a two-in-one AOBRD/ELD solution. We’re excited about offering a solution that gives drivers more control while ensuring compliance.”

The DOT/FMSCA mandate takes effect on December 18, 2017, and requires all North American carriers to use ELDs to report hours of service, mileage and other key attributes. Under a provision in the mandate, drivers who implement an AOBRD system by December 18, 2017 may continue to use it for mandate compliance through December 16, 2019, when everyone will be required to transition to ELD e-Logs only.

Product Function and Highlights

The easy-to-install HOS Reporter AOBRD/ELD device (Atlas) satisfies the upcoming e-Log mandate requirements, while simultaneously allowing drivers more freedom to manage their hours-of-service. Plus, every HOS Reporter subscription includes both AOBRD and ELD functionality and is customizable and designed to fit the different needs of individual drivers:

Atlas BT: A basic compliance solution that works with the drivers’ existing smartphone/tablet and data plan as a cost-effective subscription option

Atlas BT + HOS Reporter Dashboard Tablet (Coming Soon): A complete compliance solution that includes its own data plan, customizable apps and fully ruggedized hardware suitable for years of use

HOS Reporter e-Log App: User-friendly mobile app available in Android at Google Play and iOS at the App Store

About HOS Reporter

HOS Reporter is dedicated to connecting independent owner-operators and small to medium-sized fleet companies with easy-to-use, value-driven Hours of Service (HOS) and fleet management solutions. Powered by innovative data, business intelligence and IoT solutions, all HOS Reporter products are designed to help trucking operations save time and money, reduce violations and satisfy mandate compliance requirements. A team of global IoT technology experts with more than 50 years of collective expertise in the GPS Telematics, Transportation and Fleet Management industries has deployed more than 3 million telematics units throughout North America. Hos Reporter has offices in Irvine California and Boise Idaho.

Visit HOS-Reporter.com to learn more about the DOT/FMSCA mandate, and how AOBRD Systems from HOS Reporter can help drivers satisfy government requirements.