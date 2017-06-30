Call for Entries Open for Cablefax’s Program Awards

As the Golden Age of Television continues to thrive across platforms and devices, binge-worthy content has never been more robust
Cablefax announced opening the call for entries for the annual Program Awards, celebrating the best shows running on screens around the world, as well as the top actors, actresses and showrunners in the TV and digital industry. Entries will be accepted now through July 14. The winners will be announced at an exciting awards ceremony in the fall.
"As the Golden Age of Television continues to thrive across platforms and devices, binge-worthy content has never been more robust," said Cablefax Publisher Michael Grebb. "This high bar makes our judging task harder than ever, but we couldn't be more honored to recognize the incredible work of those both in front of and behind the camera."
Winners and honorable mentions for the Program Awards will be awarded in the following categories:
Platinum Shows and People
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Program
Best New Program
Best Showrunner
Best of the Best
Best Branded Content
Best International Content
Best Mini-Series
Best Opening Sequence
Best Online/Mobile Extras for a Linear Show
Best Online-Only/Mobile-Only Show
Best Video on Demand Program/Special
Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Content
By Genre: Best Show or Series
Animals/Nature
Animated
Comedy
Children’s
Documentary
Drama
Education / Instructional
Faith Based / Religious
Family Friendly
Food
Music
News
Public Affairs
Reality
Reality Competition / Game Show
Regional Program
Sci Fi
Sports
Talk Shows
Other: Enter your best in a genre not mentioned above
By Genre: Best Actor/Actress/Host
Animals/Nature
Animated
Comedy
Children’s
Documentary
Drama
Education / Instructional
Faith Based / Religious
Family Friendly
Food
Music
News
Public Affairs
Reality
Reality Competition / Game Show
Regional Program
Sci Fi
Sports
Talk Shows
Other: Enter your best in a genre not mentioned above
For questions regarding the Awards, contact Cablefax's Awards Coordinator Mary-Lou French at mfrench(at)accessintel.com.
