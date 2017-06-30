Call for Entries Open for Cablefax’s Program Awards

Winners of the 2016 Program Awards As the Golden Age of Television continues to thrive across platforms and devices, binge-worthy content has never been more robust

Cablefax announced opening the call for entries for the annual Program Awards, celebrating the best shows running on screens around the world, as well as the top actors, actresses and showrunners in the TV and digital industry. Entries will be accepted now through July 14. The winners will be announced at an exciting awards ceremony in the fall.

"As the Golden Age of Television continues to thrive across platforms and devices, binge-worthy content has never been more robust," said Cablefax Publisher Michael Grebb. "This high bar makes our judging task harder than ever, but we couldn't be more honored to recognize the incredible work of those both in front of and behind the camera."

Winners and honorable mentions for the Program Awards will be awarded in the following categories:

Platinum Shows and People

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Program

Best New Program

Best Showrunner

Best of the Best

Best Branded Content

Best International Content

Best Mini-Series

Best Opening Sequence

Best Online/Mobile Extras for a Linear Show

Best Online-Only/Mobile-Only Show

Best Video on Demand Program/Special

Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Content

By Genre: Best Show or Series

Animals/Nature

Animated

Comedy

Children’s

Documentary

Drama

Education / Instructional

Faith Based / Religious

Family Friendly

Food

Music

News

Public Affairs

Reality

Reality Competition / Game Show

Regional Program

Sci Fi

Sports

Talk Shows

Other: Enter your best in a genre not mentioned above

By Genre: Best Actor/Actress/Host

Animals/Nature

Animated

Comedy

Children’s

Documentary

Drama

Education / Instructional

Faith Based / Religious

Family Friendly

Food

Music

News

Public Affairs

Reality

Reality Competition / Game Show

Regional Program

Sci Fi

Sports

Talk Shows

Other: Enter your best in a genre not mentioned above

