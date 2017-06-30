Call for Entries Open for Cablefax’s Program Awards

Honoring the best shows, actors and actresses on screens around the world

Winners of the 2016 Program Awards

As the Golden Age of Television continues to thrive across platforms and devices, binge-worthy content has never been more robust

Cablefax announced opening the call for entries for the annual Program Awards, celebrating the best shows running on screens around the world, as well as the top actors, actresses and showrunners in the TV and digital industry. Entries will be accepted now through July 14. The winners will be announced at an exciting awards ceremony in the fall.

"As the Golden Age of Television continues to thrive across platforms and devices, binge-worthy content has never been more robust," said Cablefax Publisher Michael Grebb. "This high bar makes our judging task harder than ever, but we couldn't be more honored to recognize the incredible work of those both in front of and behind the camera."

For more information on the Program Awards, click here.

Winners and honorable mentions for the Program Awards will be awarded in the following categories:

Platinum Shows and People

    Best Actor
    Best Actress
    Best Program
    Best New Program
    Best Showrunner

Best of the Best

    Best Branded Content
    Best International Content
    Best Mini-Series
    Best Opening Sequence
    Best Online/Mobile Extras for a Linear Show
    Best Online-Only/Mobile-Only Show
    Best Video on Demand Program/Special
    Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Content

By Genre: Best Show or Series

    Animals/Nature
    Animated
    Comedy
    Children’s
    Documentary
    Drama
    Education / Instructional
    Faith Based / Religious
    Family Friendly
    Food
    Music
    News
    Public Affairs
    Reality
    Reality Competition / Game Show
    Regional Program
    Sci Fi
    Sports
    Talk Shows
    Other: Enter your best in a genre not mentioned above

By Genre: Best Actor/Actress/Host

    Animals/Nature
    Animated
    Comedy
    Children’s
    Documentary
    Drama
    Education / Instructional
    Faith Based / Religious
    Family Friendly
    Food
    Music
    News
    Public Affairs
    Reality
    Reality Competition / Game Show
    Regional Program
    Sci Fi
    Sports
    Talk Shows
    Other: Enter your best in a genre not mentioned above

For questions regarding the Awards, contact Cablefax’s Awards Coordinator Mary-Lou French at mfrench(at)accessintel.com. For sponsorship information, Rich Hauptner at rhauptner(at)accessintel.com or Olivia Murray at omurray(at)accessintel.com.

About Cablefax:
Cablefax is the most trusted brand in the industry, providing cable executives with the most original, comprehensive and insightful overview of the latest industry news and strategic initiatives. Cablefax offerings include a wide range of resources for cable professionals, including Cablefax Daily, Cablefax: The Magazine, award programs, webinars, and networking events. For more information, visit http://www.Cablefax.com.

