KWizCom Unveils Scan App for Office 365

KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as numerous other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online), unveiled a new scanning add-in for Office 365 customers, called Scan App. This new SharePoint Online app empowers business users to effortlessly scan papers into a single or multiple files, configure property values and upload the scanned documents – all done in a single click.

The SharePoint Online clients will be pleased to learn that without leaving their SharePoint interface, they can now easily scan documents into a library or attach them to a list item, by using integrated scanning menus. Additionally, with the multi-lingual OCR feature, they can quickly save their scanned files as searchable PDF files.

If you would like to find out first-hand what the Scann app is like, KWizCom offers a no-cost evaluation version.

For more details on KWizCom’s Scan App and other KWizCom products, please visit the company’s website at http://www.kwizcom.com

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit http://www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.