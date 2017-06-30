ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Today, Innovate Educate (I+E), a national non-profit, announced the results from the Job-Ready Hire Fair held in Albuquerque, last month. The organization’s focus is on developing strategies for new pathways to employment using Assess / Hire / Train / Advance framework in NM and across the U.S. based on skills and competencies.

Over 700 job seekers attended the fair on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Albuquerque Rail Yards. According to the 50 participating employers from the event, more than 400 job offers have been made or are pending as of this week.

“Innovate+Educate’s partnerships with employers across Albuquerque have more than doubled over the past year, creating immense value for both the businesses themselves and the newly employed,” said Abigail Carlton, managing director at The Rockefeller Foundation. “The Rockefeller Foundation is pleased to support this second year of Job-Ready Hire in Albuquerque, and hope to see more of these impact hiring strategies and solutions in the employment space that result in better outcomes for both companies and workers.”

The Job-Ready Hire Fair is designed to give young adults, ages 18-24, an opportunity to apply for and get work based on their skills rather than their experience, reinforcing the importance of skills training as an alternate pathway for job seekers to find employment and for employers to find talent. As part of a national effort to promote skills-based hiring, I+E asked employers to drop barriers to employment for entry – and mid-skill jobs and use a “filter in” approach that considers traditional qualifications, assessment on core competencies, natural skills/abilities, and informal learning/life experiences, instead of the traditional “filter out” approach that most candidates find.

Interested candidates were invited to register for free and take Core Score, a newly released soft skills assessment.

Core Score helps identify candidates that are job-ready, measuring critical skills including literacy, communications, leadership, and customer service. Through Core Score candidates can earn digital badges that signal to employers that they have the skills and knowledge they are looking for to be successful in their job role from day one. It can also help candidates identify training opportunities and curriculum to skill-up at one of the TalentABQ skill-up centers. Over 600 job seekers took Core Score.

Qualifications and skill sets were provided on "skills badges" so potential employers could quickly screen candidates on-site and find good matches for vacant positions. As examples, Sitel hired approximately 25 people from the event. Wal-Mart, Lowes, Starbucks, Santa Ana Star Casino, Brewer Oil and many more also hired several candidates, and other extended job offers are underway.

The fair included community partners from the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico Workforce Connection - Central Region, New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, Youth Development Inc., Jobs for America Graduates, Mission Graduate, and My Brother’s Keeper. The work was funded through a grant from The Rockefeller Foundation, and is in partnership with Talent ABQ, a skills-based hiring initiative funded by the City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department.

About Innovate+Educate:

I+E is a national non-profit implementing evidence-based, employer-led strategies to drive competency-based training and hiring for in-demand jobs. Their vision is to create multiple pathways to employment and their focus is on industry driven solutions to education and employment. I+E is led by a Board of Directors from top industries across 35 states. http://www.Innovate-Educate.org.

About TalentABQ:

TalentABQ is a joint initiative between Innovate+Educate, the City of Albuquerque, the Central NM Workforce Connections Center, and the NM Department of Workforce Solutions to advance Albuquerque’s workforce and help employers find talent using skill-based hiring. http://www.talentABQ.org.

About Rockefeller Foundation:

For more than 100 years, The Rockefeller Foundation’s mission has been to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world. Today, The Rockefeller Foundation pursues this mission through dual goals: advancing inclusive economies that expand opportunities for more broadly shared prosperity, and building resilience by helping people, communities and institutions prepare for, withstand, and emerge stronger from acute shocks and chronic stresses. To achieve these goals, The Rockefeller Foundation works at the intersection of four focus areas—advance health, revalue ecosystems, secure livelihoods, and transform cities—to address the root causes of emerging challenges and create systemic change. Together with partners and grantees, The Rockefeller Foundation strives to catalyze and scale transformative innovations, create unlikely partnerships that span sectors, and take risks others cannot—or will not. To learn more, please visit http://www.rockefellerfoundation.org