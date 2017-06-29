TurboTenant Features Las Vegas As A Top US City For Affordable Living

With average rent prices for a two bedroom at $1,517 in the Downtown area, Las Vegas was cited as offering a blend of big city amenities paired with a growing local economy.

TurboTenant, a rapidly growing startup, recently conducted a study measuring the livability and affordability of towns across the US. Las Vegas was chosen as a 2017 featured US city due to a high level of amenities, economic growth over the past year, and the affordability of two bedroom rentals. In order to qualify for this study, the city was required to provide ample job opportunity, access to a diverse set of amenities, and rental costs for a two bedroom property averaging under $2,000 a month.

Las Vegas was recognized as a top US City for renters seeking affordable living costs, strong economic growth, and a diversity in amenities. With average rent prices for a two bedroom at $1,517 in the Downtown area, Las Vegas was cited as offering a blend of big city amenities paired with a growing local economy. The full article and the town’s statistics can be viewed on TurboTenant’s blog Featured US City For High Quality Of Amenities Paired With Affordable Living.

