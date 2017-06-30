NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers Partners with Groove Ring

NFL Quarterback, Philip Rivers “From start to finish, my days are active. Whether I’m playing on the field or with my kids at home, Groove Ring keeps me comfortable and safe. I have tried other brands but Groove is the only ring that really breathes and doesn't get sweaty."

With eight kids and a successful football career, it’s safe to say NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers has a busy schedule. That’s why Groove Ring is honored to announce they've partnered with the Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback to help spread the word about their high-performance silicone wedding bands and all-purpose rings. Whether you’re an athlete, adventurer, professional, or love to venture the great outdoors, wearing your hard, metal ring on the job – or at the gym – is just uncomfortable. Groove Rings are the active, silicone rings designed to solve this problem so you can push your limits, achieve your goals, and live life with a little less worry.

Whether he’s on the field or at home with the kids, Rivers is dedicated to making every moment count. Find out why #17 gets a kick out of Groove Rings:

“From start to finish, my days are active. Whether I’m playing on the field or with my kids at home, Groove Ring keeps me comfortable and safe. I have tried other brands in the past but Groove is the only ring that really breathes and doesn't get sweaty."

Groove Ring Specs:

Low profile prevents snags

Airports allow fingers to breathe

Recessed grooves provide increased airflow

Liquid injected design gives a flawless finish

Comfort fit inner arch and eased edge lessen skin contact

Available in an array of fashion-forward colors and classic neutrals for men and women

Comes with a Lifetime Warranty

Groove Life founder Peter Goodwin knows how these safe, stylish rings will benefit Rivers:

“What’s so great about Groove? It’s not just a wedding band, it’s a commitment. No one is more committed than Philip Rivers. Driven both on and off the field, Rivers is constantly pushing past his limits as a quarterback and a husband. Begging to be worn and tested – no matter the circumstances – Groove Rings make the perfect teammate for Rivers’ demanding lifestyle.”

Born from need, Groove raises the bar on traditional silicone rings. Make a statement with your activewear, visit https://groovelife.co to purchase the different Groove Life Ring designs.

Groove Rings can be purchased online or at select retailers nationwide.

About

Groove Life launched in 2016 with the release of their flagship product the Groove Ring. Founder Peter Goodwin wanted to wear a ring that showed his commitment to his family while meeting the demands of his work as an Alaskan guide and wilderness lodge owner. His creation not only offers durability and functionality but rugged good looks as well.

