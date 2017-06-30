Vicon Welcomes Dolores Wellisch as Director of Marketing

Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII: NYSE-MKT) (“Vicon”), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, announced today that Dolores Wellisch will lead Vicon’s corporate marketing efforts as the Company’s newly appointed Director of Marketing. With an extensive background in creation and implementation of marketing strategies for business-to-business technology companies, Ms. Wellisch will be responsible for Vicon’s integrated marketing and lead generation programs.

Dolores (who refers to herself as “Dee”) has held marketing management positions at both manufactures and service providers, including roles at Highstreet IT, a provider of managed IT and consulting services, Microtech Environmental Services and Arrow Electronics. This diverse experience gives her a nuanced understanding of the differing roles marketing communications play within the lead generation, lead nurturing and sales cycle, as well as the importance of supporting the needs of the sales channel. At Vicon, her first assignment will be spearheading the launch of the company’s newly defined positioning as the security solutions provider most committed to delivering a simplified user experience.

“Dee joins Vicon at an exciting time, and we expect her to bring a fresh energy and vision to our marketing initiatives,” said Bret McGowan, Vicon’s Senior VP of Sales and Marketing.

Learn more about Vicon at http://www.vicon-security.com.

About Vicon Industries, Inc.: Vicon Industries, a designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware and components, delivers security solutions that simplify all aspects of the customer experience, including system deployment, management and operation. Vicon and its leading-edge systems are trusted by a customer base that spans the globe, representing every type of industry. For more information about Vicon, please visit: http://www.vicon-security.com. Vicon…Simple Solutions for a Complex World.