'Under the Influence' New REELZ Original Series

REELZ today announced new original series Under the Influence premieres Friday, July 7, 2017 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. A celebrity scandal can be the undoing of even the shiniest Hollywood star. But behind every famous downfall, scandal or even death is usually a web of destructive behavior, unsupportive friends, unfortunate circumstances and really poor choices that led up to their undoing. Each one-hour episode of Under the Influence explores two infamous star scandals where negative influences and toxic people sent celebrities down the wrong path and led to the wildest and saddest celebrity downfalls of all time. New episodes of Under the Influence premiere Fridays at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Under the Influence is produced by Essential Media Canada.

In the premiere episode* of Under the Influence airing Friday, July 7, 2017 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT see the influencers and bad decisions surrounding Heath Ledger and River Phoenix that led to their untimely deaths. Both Ledger and Phoenix were popular and talented young actors who earned early acclaim but off-screen their lives were hidden in secret. Phoenix was a troubled kid trying to keep up with a wild Hollywood crowd while Ledger was anxious and uncomfortable with being in the public spotlight. Wanting to fit in and being weary of fame shouldn’t spell death but swirling around Ledger and Phoenix were troublesome friends, poisonous addictions and simple bad luck.

Airdates for upcoming episodes of Under the Influence are below. New episodes of Under the Influence will premiere at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears on Friday, July 14.

Lauryn Hill and Amy Winehouse on Friday, July 21.

Philip Seymour Hoffman and Cory Monteith on Friday, July 28.

John Belushi and Chris Farley on Friday, August 4.

George Michael and Prince on Friday, August 11.

About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES.®

REELZ is a leading independent cable and satellite general entertainment network that is home to factual entertainment, television events, miniseries, movies and series featuring big stories and big stars. Programming ranges from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, National Enquirer Investigates, Scandal Made Me Famous, the miniseries The Kennedys-After Camelot and much more that connects directly to the world of entertainment. REELZ also showcases top movie and entertainment expert Leonard Maltin who provides specific on-air recommendations for movies viewers can watch at home.

Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM

