Counterpoint Suite celebrates 30th Anniversary with successful MIDEM

Vistex At MIDEM, Vistex unveiled its brand new Online Statements portal, with an overwhelmingly positive response.

As 2017 marks 30 years of Vistex’s Counterpoint Suite, celebrations for such an impressive landmark began at MIDEM in Cannes, France. Following a hugely successful event in 2016, this year’s show was one of our busiest yet, with the milestone anniversary just one of a number of reasons for cheer.

Counterpoint Suite was the first to bring an online client portal to the industry a decade ago. At MIDEM, Vistex unveiled its brand new Online Statements portal, with an overwhelmingly positive response. As the leading provider of rights and royalty solutions to the music industry, the necessity to provide easily accessible, transparent analytics via a smart, secure, interactive portal was key when revamping this user-friendly tool. The new Online Statements portal’s customisable dashboards, financial analysis and collaboration features will ensure Vistex clients maintain their competitive edge by providing the best possible service to their artists, writers and partners.

Counterpoint Suite’s core solutions – Record Maestro and Music Maestro – remain the industry standard for recordings and publishing administration, with more than 400 clients worldwide. Vistex was delighted to be able to celebrate its 30th anniversary with good friends at a reception at MIDEM. Honouring three decades at the forefront of supporting the music industry with some of the record labels and music publishers that consider our systems integral to their businesses proved to be a fitting way to kick off festivities.

Highlighting Vistex’s prominent position in serving the music industry, Managing Director and Global Head of Rights and Royalties, Amos Biegun featured as a guest panelist during MIDEM’s Copyright Summit, where he was invited to discuss the topic of Building Transparent Rights Management Systems.

Joined by Antony Bebawi, EVP Digital & Society Relations Europe, Sony/ATV (UK), Panos Panay, Co-Founder, OMI & Founding Managing Director, BerkleeICE (USA), Jean-Noël Tronc, CEO, SACEM (France), Lucie Caswell, CEO, Featured Artist Coalition (UK), and moderated by Andy Edwards, Board Director, Music Managers Forum (UK), the panel covered various initiatives that have been launched to build comprehensive, transparent and simplified systems for managing music rights globally, and what could be expected from these developments in the future.

Click HERE to view the video of the panel via MIDEM’s own YouTube channel.